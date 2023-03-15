Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Amanda Knox shocks Twitter with study abroad joke after Italy prison stint

Knox was twice convicted and twice cleared of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy in 2007

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Amanda Knox, who was acquitted of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Italy in 2007, drew social media's attention when she responded to a New York college student's essay complaining about her semester abroad.

"Girl, what are you talking about? Studying abroad is awesome!" Knox tweeted in response to the "Insider" op-ed titled, "I'm an NYU student who studied abroad in Florence. I hated every aspect of my semester abroad."

The author of the essay, a New York University student named Stacia Datskovska, said she "grew to despise the sights, hated the people, and couldn't wait to get back home to my campus in New York" after her trip to Florence.

She listed her roommates' differing schedules and values; the locals' hostile attitudes; and the continuation of "life back in New York that went on" without her as some of the reasons she disliked her study abroad experience.

Amanda Knox, center, breaks down in tears after hearing the verdict that overturns her conviction and acquits her of murdering her British roommate Meredith Kercher, at the Perugia court on Oct. 3, 2011 in Perugia, Italy. 

Amanda Knox, center, breaks down in tears after hearing the verdict that overturns her conviction and acquits her of murdering her British roommate Meredith Kercher, at the Perugia court on Oct. 3, 2011 in Perugia, Italy.  (Tiziana Fabi - Pool)

Knox's response to the essay on Twitter garnered shocked reactions from her followers.

Others took offense to the joke.

Knox, 35, and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito 38, were twice convicted and twice cleared of raping and killing Kercher in Perugia in November 2007, when Kercher was found lying in a pool of her own blood in her bedroom with her throat slit, according to The Daily Mail.

Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing at Perugia's Court of Appeal on Sept. 30, 2011 in Perugia, Italy. 

Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing at Perugia's Court of Appeal on Sept. 30, 2011 in Perugia, Italy.  (Franco Origlia)

Knox and Sollecito— who were 20 and 23 at the time of the 21-year-old Kercher's murder — spent four years in an Italian prison before they were acquitted, the Mail reported.

Amanda Knox, left, and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, of Italy, in 2007, outside the rented house where 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher was found dead in Perugia, Italy. The former lovers reunited in Italy over the summer, according to reports.

Amanda Knox, left, and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, of Italy, in 2007, outside the rented house where 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher was found dead in Perugia, Italy. The former lovers reunited in Italy over the summer, according to reports. (File photo/ Associated Press)

Kerhcer was stabbed 47 times. She and Knox, who were both studying abroad in Italy at the time, lived together.

Rudy Guede, 35, was convicted of Kercher's murder along with Knox and Sollecito in 2009 and then released in 2020 after serving 13 years of a 30-year term, according to the Mail. 

Rudy Guede, 35, left, was convicted of Meredith Kercher's murder along with Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito in 2009 and then released in 2020 after serving 13 years of a 30-year term, according to the Mail. 

Rudy Guede, 35, left, was convicted of Meredith Kercher's murder along with Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito in 2009 and then released in 2020 after serving 13 years of a 30-year term, according to the Mail.  (Gregorio Borgia)

The trio was initially accused of killing Kercher in a sex game gone wrong.

Knox is now an author and host of a podcast called "Labyrinths" with her husband, Christopher Robinson. They are advocates of criminal justice reform and organizations like the Washington Innocence Project, according to their Patreon page.

