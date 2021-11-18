Amanda Knox says she's tried to contact family of murdered roommate: 'It could've been me'

Details revealed during Amanda Knox's interview with Alexandra Cooper of "Call Her Daddy" podcast released Wednesday continues making headlines.



Knox reportedly said she has sent messages to the family of former friend and roommate Meredith Kercher, who she was wrongly accused of murdering in Italy, saying she wants a relationship with them. She also said she finds herself thinking 'oh my god, it could have been me' every year around the time of the anniversary of the 21-year-old's British student's death.



‘I WISH HE’D BEEN HELD FULLY ACCOUNTABLE': AMANDA KNOX



Knox and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted in 2009 of the murder and sexual assault of her former roommate Kercher. She was acquitted in 2011 after spending four years in custody. The murder conviction was reinstated in 2014, but she was definitively acquitted by Italy’s highest court in 2015.

The 34-year-old and husband Christopher Robinson announced in October that they recently welcomed a baby girl named Eureka Muse.



Knox explained she "couldn’t help but put myself in her mom’s shoes" but hadn’t spoken to Kercher’s family directly yet. "I know that it’s a complicated situation," she explained, adding that she didn’t want to "force a relationship on them."



AMANDA KNOX RETURNS TO ITALY FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MURDER ACQUITTAL



In 2008, Rudy Hermann Guede, 34, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of Kercher.



Fox News reported in December 2020 Guede was released from prison and is being allowed to finish his sentence with community service. He was granted release so he could pursue a master's degree and work in a library of a criminology center, The Telegraph reported.



Earlier this year Knox lashed out at the new Matt Damon film "Stillwater" — claiming the movie profits off her real-life struggle for a wrongful murder conviction.