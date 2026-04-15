Alleged ISIS-inspired terror suspects left feds ‘voluminous’ digital trail, family breaks down in tears

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The two terror suspects accused of hurling homemade bombs outside New York City’s Gracie Mansion in an ISIS-inspired attack pleaded not guilty to federal charges Wednesday.

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, allegedly threw live explosive devices into a protest outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence on March 7, after traveling from Pennsylvania.

The bombs did not detonate and no one was injured.

Appearing in federal court Wednesday, both Balat and Kayumi pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

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Balat and Kayumi appeared in court wearing beige prison jumpsuits and shackles and remained motionless as they responded to the judge regarding the next steps in their case.

During the arraignment, Kayumi’s lawyers pointed to his client’s family members, who were seated in the courtroom and came to show their support.

Upon being referenced, an older man in the group grew emotional and proceeded to wipe away tears.

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Prosecutors told the judge they are continuing to comb through the "voluminous" discovery in the case, and asked to be granted an additional three weeks to review evidence.

Authorities are also still working to gather information from multiple electronic devices seized from the pair’s vehicle and their respective homes.

"As alleged, just weeks ago, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi carried out a terrorist attack on the streets of New York," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton previously said in a statement. "They sought to murder multiple innocent victims in the name of ISIS. The brave women and men of the NYPD responded immediately, and Balat and Kayumi were arrested on site."

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"Since their attack, our partners at the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force have uncovered evidence revealing the alleged meticulous planning by the defendants in their attack, including a notebook with detailed attack plans and a storage unit containing explosive residue and bomb-making materials," he added.

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As Kayumi was being arrested, an individual from the surrounding crowd asked him why he carried out the alleged attack, to which he replied, "ISIS," according to authorities.

Prosecutors allege that while speaking to law enforcement, Balat said he hoped the planned attack would be "bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing."

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Dashcam video recorded as the pair were traveling to New York also allegedly captured their discussions surrounding the planning of the attempted attack, according to the indictment.

"What do you think? Are they going to remove the airplanes for us ... over New York? Are they going to stop them? If we do the attack and the bombs go off and everything?" Balat asked.

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"Just can't wait for that bomb to go off and his freaking head, his body to get split in half bro, dead," he added.

"All I know is I want to start terror, bro," Kayumi allegedly replied, adding, "I want to petrify these people."

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A forensic analysis of the two devices determined that both contained explosives, according to the indictment.

If convicted, both Balat and Kayumi face the possibility of life in prison.

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The pair are due back in court on June 16.

Fox News Digital’s Landon Mion contributed to this report.