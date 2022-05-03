Alabama sheriff releases jailhouse surveillance video showing murder suspect leave with corrections officer.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs.

The shocking escaped, allegedly faciliated by the jail's assistant director of corrections, kicked off a days long manhunt.

The video shows a marked patrol vehicle backing up to a jailhouse door before a woman matching Vicky White’s description, blonde hair and standing about who stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, exits the driver’s side and walks into the facility.

Roughly a minute later, she comes back outside, followed by the suspected killer, who stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall.

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

It is timestamped 9:30 a.m. on April 29, 2022, just minutes before investigators say the two Whites, who are not related, drove away from the jail.

Casey White is wearing handcuffs and leg shackles as Vicky White opens the back door and lets him into the vehicle. She returns to the driver’s seat and slowly departs.

Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed. The two vanish through what looks like an exterior door with a car parked outside.

CASEY WHITE MANHUNT: AUTHORITIES REVEAL LAST KNOWN SUSPECT VEHICLE

Casey White has additional murder charges pending in connection with the brutal stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015 and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the jail, told colleagues that she was taking Casey White, a convicted felon facing pending murder charges, to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She also said she felt ill and would go to see a doctor afterward, buying more time.

Neither claim turned out to be real, according to investigators.

ALABAMA PRISON ESCAPEE ‘A MONSTER’ WHO WARNED COPS IN 2015 HE'D KILL EX-GIRLFRIEND IF HE EVER GOT OUT

At 9:41 a.m., they left the jailhouse, with her allegedly telling the booking officer that she was the only deputy available with a firearm certification, according to a timeline provided by investigators.

Police found Vicky White’s marked vehicle in a parking lot nearby hours later after they realized Vicky White’s phone was going straight to voicemail and Casey White had not been returned to his cell.

Surveillance video revealed they’d pulled into the parking lot around 9:49 a.m.

ALABAMA INVESTIGATORS CONFIRM ‘SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP’ BETWEEN ESCAPED INMATE, MISSING GUARD

"The patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot," Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday. "There was not enough time for them to even attempt to try to come to the courthouse."

The two were then spotted in a copper Ford Edge SUV and have not been seen since.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Marshals have labeled the duo armed and dangerous. They may be traveling with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and Vicky White’s service weapon.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.