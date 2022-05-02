Alabama prison escapee ‘a monster’ who warned cops in 2015 he’d kill ex-girlfriend if he ever got out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Casey Cole White, the murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison official, warned cops in 2015 that he’d kill his ex-girlfriend if he got the chance, according to court documents.

"He stated that he wanted to kill her and have the police kill him," a police report from December of that year concludes. "His only regret was that neither was successful. He stated that if he was released he would kill the victim."

White was subsequently convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges in an armed home invasion and crime spree in which he shot at his ex, stole an SUV, gunned down a pet dog and held three people captive.

He busted into a home in Athens, armed with two pistols. Inside, he encountered two men and ordered them down on the ground at gunpoint, then turned his attention to his ex-girlfriend, who fled amid a barrage of bullets.

Responding deputies found bullet holes in the wall and two you children hiding in the basement, as well the dog shot dead in a hallway.

Just two months earlier, police allege, he also murdered Connie Ridgeway, a 59-year-old woman who White allegedly attacked in her home.

"He's definitely a monster," Ridgeway’s son, Austin Williams, told Fox News Digital Monday.

Williams’ said his family hoped law enforcement would make a swift arrest.

"We have to get this guy back behind bars," he said, noting the 6 foot, 9 inch tall man brutally attacked his diminutive mother with a knife.

White was already serving a 75-year sentence in connection with the armed home invasion when he confessed to killing Ridgeway in 2020, according to authorities. That case was pending at the time of his escape.

He faces a maximum punishment of the death penalty if convicted in Ridgeway’s death.

White escaped Friday morning, allegedly with the help of the Lauderdale County Detention Center’s assistant director of corrections, Vicky White. Authorities said the two are not related.

But they are believed to have left together in a vehicle that investigators found abandoned in a parking lot in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Vicky White was expected to retire after her final shift Friday, and Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that she’d been telling colleagues she planned to move to the beach for months.

County colleagues described her as sweet, polite and quiet and said that her alleged connection to the inmate’s escape was both out of character and complete shock.

She allegedly told colleagues she was going to take the prisoner to the county courthouse for an evaluation and planned to stop at a doctor’s office afterward, saying she didn’t feel well. There was no scheduled evaluation, according to the sheriff, and she allegedly broke protocol by leaving with the inmate without the company of additional armed deputies.

Authorities announced a warrant for Vicky White Monday, even as the sheriff said her alleged assistance may have been coerced.

"To do it willingly would be so out of character for the Vicky White we all know," he said.

Both Whites may be armed, according to authorities, who added that Casey White should be considered "extremely dangerous." Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on him.

He is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs more than 250 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm that includes a Nazi "SS" symbol and on his back a Confederate flag with the caption "Southern Pride," according to prison records.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.