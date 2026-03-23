Air Canada jet hits fire truck, killing 2 and forcing New York's LaGuardia airport to close

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An Air Canada Express regional jet struck a Port Authority vehicle on the ground after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, killing two people and forcing the airport to close.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was arriving from Montreal, struck the vehicle at about 24 miles per hour shortly before midnight, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Two pilots were killed in the incident, Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said at a news briefing. More than 40 passengers, crew members and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) officers were transported to the hospital, she said.

"At this time, we understand that 32 have been released, but there are also serious injuries," Garcia said. "Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased and notifications are being made by Air Canada's care team at this time."

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The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner. Air Canada and Jazz Aviation confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

"Flight 8646 was en route to LGA from Montréal (YUL)," Jazz Aviation said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The preliminary passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and 4 crew members, although this is subject to confirmation. The incident occurred at approximately 11:47PM on March 22, 2026."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport, saying there was an emergency without offering specific details. The airport is expected to be closed until 2 p.m. Monday, the FAA said.

LaGuardia's website showed arriving planes had been diverted to other airports or returned to where they took off from.

The Port Authority confirmed that the jet collided with a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle.

"At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident," a Port Authority spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Emergency response protocols were immediately activated," the statement continued. "The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation."



The spokesperson added: "This is a developing situation based on preliminary information. The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities, and will provide additional updates as more details become available."

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy's office also confirmed to Fox News Digital that the flight crashed with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport after the plane landed late Sunday night and that the flight included four crew members — the captain, first officer and two flight attendants.

The New York Fire Department said in a statement that it was responding to an incident involving a plane and a vehicle on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, although it did not provide additional details.

The New York City Police Department confirmed the collision but did not offer further information.

Multiple videos taken at the scene showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is "launching a go team to investigate the March 22 Jazz Aviation, Air Canada Express Flight 8646, CRJ900, airplane that collided with a fire truck on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in New York."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FAA, NTSB and LaGuardia Airport for additional information.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management said travelers should expect road closures, traffic delays and cancellations near the airport.

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Air Canada said it was setting up a phone line for loved ones of the passengers to call for assistance. The number is: 1-800-961-7099.

The incident came amid weekslong turmoil at airports across the country amid a funding lapse for the Department of Homeland Security, which has caused long lines and left Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees working without being paid for more than a month.

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Some TSA workers have quit and security lines at many airports left travelers waiting for hours. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are slated to deploy to airports Monday to help the TSA.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.