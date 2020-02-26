2020 Democrats batter Sanders on communism, government spending at SC debate ahead of pivotal primaries

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Sanders pummeled on communism, spending at SC debate

Bernie Sanders faced sustained attacks from all sides in Tuesday night's rowdy Democratic presidential debate, as the self-described democratic socialist, now the race's undisputed front-runner, tried to ward off multiple claims that his sweeping plans were little more than an expensive path to a "catastrophic" rout of vulnerable Democrats come November.

The event in Charleston, S.C., coming ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary and next week's game-changing Super Tuesday contests, surpassed last week's debate in Las Vegas as the most contentious of the primary season to date, as candidates frequently sparred with the moderators and ripped into each other on spending, foreign policy, and more. Fears have spread among the candidates and establishment Democrats that Sanders, fresh off wins in several states, could soon be unstoppable.

Seconds into Tuesday's debate, Sanders downplayed historic-low unemployment numbers under President Trump by arguing the U.S. economy was going well only for "people like" former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. That prompted Bloomberg to quickly bring up recent unverified reports that Russia was working to help Sanders' campaign.

Sanders shot back by referencing Bloomberg's support for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Later, Sanders also insisted that he condemned "authoritarians" and claimed that his recent praise for Fidel Castro's literacy programs was similar to former President Barack Obama's previous remarks -- drawing a sharp rebuke from both former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in the South Carolina debate:

- Mary Anne Marsh: 3 winners and 4 losers in a two-hour street fight

- CBS moderators Norah O'Donnell, Gayle King slammed for 'losing control' of debate

- Marco Rubio sounds warning about Bernie Sanders' policies

San Francisco declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The mayor of San Francisco declared a state of emergency over coronavirus fears on Tuesday shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning that the U.S. will likely see more cases.

There are 57 known cases in the U.S. and no cases in San Francisco, but Mayor London Breed pointed to the virus’ unpredictability and troubling global growth. "We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm," Breed said. She said many of the city's residents travel to mainland China, so it is not far-fetched to suspect cases in the future.

San Francisco's announcement came as the military announced Tuesday that a U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea had tested positive for coronavirus and was in self-quarantine at his residence off base. He was the first U.S. service member to become infected. Click here for more.

Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO: What to know about his successor, Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that Bob Iger will be stepping down as its chief executive officer (CEO) effective immediately, but will remain executive chairman of the company through 2021.

Bob Chapek, who served as the chairman of Disney Parks, will assume Iger's role as CEO. Although Chapek has been with Disney for nearly three decades, some Disney consumers may not have realized how much of a force he has been at the media giant. From spearheading unique film and entertainment initiatives to conceptualizing some of Disney’s resorts and attractions across the globe, here are five things you should know about the new CEO of Disney.

