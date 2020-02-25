Coronavirus disruption to ‘everyday’ life in US ‘might be severe,’ CDC official says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday warned that it expects the novel coronavirus to begin spreading in the U.S. at the community level, and that “disruption to everyday life might be severe.”

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the agency’s director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the time for Americans to begin preparing for a potential outbreak of the virus is now, although officials believe the immediate threat to the public remains low.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country,” Messonnier said. “It’s not a question of if, but when, and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”

Citing the recent uptick in cases with countries with confirmed illnesses, Messonnier said health officials recognize that once the virus hits, it moves “quite rapidly.”

“As more and more countries experience community spread, successful containment at our borders becomes harder and harder,” she said.

The U.S. currently has 14 confirmed cases of the virus in people who have traveled to China or been in close contact with someone who has. An additional 39 residents were infected with the virus while onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, but last week the health agency said those cases would be counted separately from the national tally.