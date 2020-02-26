Laura Ingraham calls media 'disgusting' for using coronavirus to attack Trump

Laura Ingraham took the media to task for using the coronavirus epidemic to attack President Trump when American could be reeling from situation.

"Now, watching the media coverage today, it seems like some of the Trump haters were actually relishing in this moment. A new avenue it was, a coronavirus. That's a new pathway for hitting President Trump," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday. "How sick that these people seem almost happiest when Americans are hurting. And of course, our markets are feeling the pain."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that it expects the novel coronavirus to begin spreading in the U.S. at the community level, and that “disruption to everyday life may be severe.”

Ingraham ripped the Democrats for using the situation to their advantage, especially after impeachment.

"It is absolutely disgusting that Democrats are seeking to use this complex virus to score cheap political points," Ingraham said.

The host shot back against criticism that Trump had not put enough funds into the agencies that fight the virus.

"But you could throw facts like that at the left all day long. None of it would matter," Ingraham added. "Trump could personally go to China to find some type of cure or find out who Patient Zero was, and they'd still say things like this."