Singer Duffy says she was raped, drugged, held captive for days: 'I survived'

Duffy, the singer behind the 2008 hit “Mercy,” shared a heartbreaking tale about why she’s remained distant and absent from the world of music for so many years following her second album, “Endlessly,” which was released nearly 10 years ago.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it,” Duffy wrote on Tuesday in a lengthy Instagram post accompanied by a black-and-white image of her on a narrow street.

The singer explained that a number of fans had speculated “what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” adding that she was finally contacted by a journalist over the summer who she felt compelled to share her story with.

“He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak,” she said before explaining her absence to the world.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

Though Duffy did not name her alleged abuser, she said that over the course of her absence from music, her heart slowly “unbroke.”

“You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes,” she explained. “I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x.”

The singer’s 2008 hit single “Mercy” peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time and Duffy even took home a Grammy award in 2008 for best pop vocal album for “Rockferry.” She also garnered two more nominations in the same year for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance with “Mercy.”