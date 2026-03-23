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Airport News & Updates

Air Canada jet hits vehicle, forcing New York's LaGuardia airport to close

The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
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An Air Canada Express regional jet crashed into a vehicle on the ground after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, forcing the airport to close.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was arriving from Montreal, struck the vehicle at about 24 miles per hour, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner.

A plane flies over LaGuardia.

An Air Canada Express regional jet crashed into a vehicle on the ground after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport. (iStock )

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport, saying there was an emergency without offering specific details.

LaGuardia's website showed arriving planes had been diverted to other airports or returned to where they took off from.

Reuters contributed to this report.

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