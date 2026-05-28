Cab-less electric trucks hit Ohio roads

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A freight truck with no driver, no cab and no one sitting behind the wheel is starting to sound more familiar. In fact, this summer, that is exactly what is happening on local roads in Marysville, Ohio.

EASE Logistics, an Ohio-based logistics company, is partnering with autonomous truck technology company Einride to deploy two cab-less electric trucks between EASE warehouse locations. The two companies recently announced the proof-of-concept service.

The trucks will operate on EASE property and local public roads. They will move goods between warehouse locations while the companies collect data on warehousing, distribution and transportation operations.

The project is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation's DriveOhio Truck Automation Corridor Project, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation. The goal is to study how autonomous trucking affects operations, safety and freight efficiency.

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What are cab-less electric trucks?

These are not regular trucks with a driver waiting to take over. Einride's vehicles are electric, autonomous and cab-less. That means there is no traditional driver's seat, steering wheel area or cab built for a human operator.

The trucks use SAE Level 4 autonomous technology. In other words, the vehicle can drive itself under specific approved conditions without a human driver inside.

However, the trucks will still have human oversight. A remote operator will monitor them from off-site and can intervene when needed. The companies say that setup helps keep operations running safely and smoothly during the test.

Where will the autonomous trucks operate?

The trucks will move freight between EASE Logistics warehouses in Marysville, Ohio. They will operate during the summer of 2026 on private property and local public roads.

That detail makes a difference because many autonomous vehicle tests happen in controlled settings. This project moves closer to normal freight work. These trucks will operate inside daily logistics

EASE says the deployment will generate data on how autonomous trucks affect warehouse movement, distribution timing and transportation operations. The companies want to see how this technology performs in the real world, where freight schedules and traffic conditions rarely behave perfectly.

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Why Ohio is testing cab-less electric trucks

Ohio has become an active testing ground for truck automation. This deployment extends the Ohio Department of Transportation and DriveOhio's Truck Automation Corridor Project, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation. The project is designed to evaluate how autonomous technology affects operations, safety and freight efficiency.

EASE President and CEO Peter Coratola, Jr., said, "EASE is proud to continue advancing the Truck Automation Corridor Project alongside DriveOhio and innovative partners like Einride." He added, "Deployments like this help move autonomous trucking from controlled pilots into daily freight operations, where safety, reliability, and efficiency can be evaluated at scale."

This also marks EASE Logistics' third autonomous trucking deployment with DriveOhio. That puts the company among a small group of logistics providers testing multiple autonomous freight platforms in live operations.

How safe are cab-less electric trucks?

When people hear "driverless truck," their first thought may not be efficiency. It may be, "What happens if something goes wrong?"

That reaction is fair. These vehicles are large, heavy and operate near the public. So safety will shape how people judge this project.

Einride CEO Roozbeh Charli said, "Deploying these autonomous trucks in daily logistics operations with EASE reflects years of rigorous development and real-world validation." He added, "Safety is not a feature we add to our technology; it is the foundation everything is built on."

The companies also say a remote operator monitors the trucks off-site and can intervene if needed. That detail helps, but the public will still want clear answers about routes, oversight, emergency response and how remote operators step in. Those answers will become more important as autonomous trucks leave closed test areas and enter everyday traffic.

Why companies want driverless freight

For logistics companies, the appeal is easy to understand. Electric autonomous trucks could help move freight with fewer emissions, more predictable scheduling and tighter warehouse coordination.

Short warehouse-to-warehouse routes also make sense for early autonomous deployments. The route is limited. The operation is easier to study. The company can collect useful data without starting with long-haul trucking across several states.

Still, the rollout will need to prove itself. Trucks must handle traffic, road conditions, pedestrians and unexpected behavior from human drivers. Those moments will test whether autonomous freight can deliver on its promise.

The future of autonomous trucking

Autonomous trucking has moved from bold promise to real-world testing. Yet the industry still has to earn public confidence.

This Ohio deployment gives EASE, Einride and transportation officials a chance to gather useful data. It also gives the public a closer look at what driverless freight looks like.

The cab-less design may be the most striking part. Removing the cab signals a bigger shift. These trucks are built around the idea that the vehicle, software and remote operations team can handle the job.

That marks a major change in how freight has worked for generations.

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What this means to you

You may not live near Marysville, Ohio. Still, this test matters because it shows where freight transportation is heading.

If the project works well, more companies could look at autonomous trucks for warehouse-to-warehouse routes. That could change how goods move before they ever reach store shelves or your front door.

It could also raise new questions for workers. Logistics companies may need more people who can monitor, maintain and manage autonomous systems. At the same time, drivers and warehouse workers will want honest answers about how these trucks could affect jobs over time.

For consumers, the biggest issue may be trust. People will want proof that these vehicles can operate safely around regular traffic. They will also want transparency when something goes wrong.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Cab-less electric trucks on Ohio roads may sound alarming at first. But this project shows how quickly autonomous freight is moving into real logistics work. The EASE and Einride deployment still has plenty to prove. Safety, public trust, worker impact and day-to-day reliability will all matter. However, this summer's test could give the trucking industry a clearer look at what comes next. Driverless freight may start with short warehouse routes. Over time, it could reshape how goods move across the country.

Would you feel comfortable sharing the road with a cab-less electric truck if no driver was inside, but a remote operator was watching from miles away? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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