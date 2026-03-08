Tesla builds a car with no steering wheel. Now what?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first Tesla Cybercab has officially rolled off the floor at Tesla Gigafactory Texas. And yes, it has no steering wheel. No pedals either. That alone makes it one of the boldest vehicles ever built for public roads. Elon Musk says production starts in April. For a company known for ambitious deadlines, that claim stands out. Still, building a car without human controls raises a bigger question. Is the technology ready?

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter

A robotaxi built entirely around software

The Tesla Cybercab is a two-passenger vehicle designed to operate as a fully autonomous taxi. It runs on Tesla's Full Self Driving system. There is no manual override. If the software fails, there is nothing for a passenger to grab. That marks a dramatic shift from current robotaxi pilots. Today, Tesla's Robotaxi testing program uses Model Y vehicles that require human supervision. That is considered Level 2 automation. The Cybercab aims for full unsupervised autonomy. Those two standards are worlds apart. Unlike competitors, Tesla avoids LiDAR. Instead, it relies on a camera-based system powered by neural networks. Musk argues that vision alone can solve autonomy. Critics believe sensor redundancy is critical in poor weather or unpredictable traffic. That debate will intensify once the vehicle hits public roads.

What we know about the Cybercab

Here are the reported specs:

Two seats

Around 200 miles of range

35 kWh battery

Inductive charging

Target price under $30,000

Tesla appears to be targeting ride-hailing giants like Uber and Lyft. Private ownership may also be possible. If the price holds, Tesla could undercut much of the autonomous competition. However, affordability means little without regulatory approval and proven safety data.

The regulatory challenge ahead

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the United States require vehicles to include basic driver controls. A car without a steering wheel does not fit cleanly within those rules. Tesla is reportedly seeking exemptions. Regulators now face a difficult call. Can software alone meet safety standards once defined by mechanical systems? The answer could determine whether the Cybercab becomes common or remains limited to controlled deployments.

WAYMO’S CHEAPER ROBOTAXI TECH COULD HELP EXPAND RIDES FAST

A new way to build cars

Musk has linked the Cybercab to a manufacturing strategy called Unboxed. Instead of a traditional linear assembly line, Tesla builds modules separately before bringing them together late in production. In theory, this approach reduces factory space and accelerates output. Musk has suggested a potential cycle time of one vehicle every 10 seconds. In reality, early production may move slowly as Tesla refines the process. Scaling a new car and a new manufacturing model at the same time adds complexity.

The bigger autonomy question

Tesla has built its reputation on bold engineering bets. The Cybercab may be its most ambitious move yet. Still, fully unsupervised driving has not been widely validated across all weather, traffic and road conditions. Long-term reliability data remains limited. Competitors use different sensor strategies. Regulators remain cautious. Meanwhile, production is moving forward. That tension between speed and proof defines this moment.

What this means to you

If Tesla succeeds, ride-hailing could become cheaper and more automated. Human drivers may face increasing pressure. Cities could adapt to fleets of driverless vehicles. On the other hand, public trust hinges on safety. A vehicle without a steering wheel leaves no room for human correction. That changes the psychological contract between passenger and machine. As a rider, you may soon step into a car that offers zero physical control. That is a different experience than tapping a driver rating on your phone.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com

THE ROBOTAXI PRICE WAR HAS STARTED. HERE’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW.

Kurt's key takeaways

For more than a century, driving has meant control. Hands on the wheel. Foot on the pedal. Eyes on the road. The Cybercab flips that idea upside down. On paper, it sounds efficient. Lower costs. Fewer human errors. Transportation that runs around the clock. That is the promise. But trust is not built on promises. It is built on experience. On proof. On the feeling that if something goes wrong, you can step in. The Cybercab removes that option entirely.

So, here's a question for you: When a Cybercab pulls up with no steering wheel and no pedals, would you actually feel comfortable enough to get in? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter



Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.