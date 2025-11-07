Waabi + Volvo unveil next-gen self-driving truck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new chapter in trucking has begun. Waabi, the leader in physical artificial intelligence, has revealed a major milestone in autonomous trucking, integrating the Waabi Driver with the Volvo VNL Autonomous. Together, these technologies mark a major step toward delivering an autonomous solution that is safe and supports broad commercial deployment.

This joint autonomous trucking solution also integrates NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor and Hyperion 10 architecture.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

AI TRUCK SYSTEM MATCHES TOP HUMAN DRIVERS IN MASSIVE SAFETY SHOWDOWN WITH PERFECT SCORES

How this AI-powered autonomous truck was built for scale

In early 2025, Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions announced a long-term partnership to develop and deploy autonomous trucks.

Volvo's New River Valley plant in Virginia is producing the VNL Autonomous with six critical redundant or back-up systems — including dual braking, steering, communication, computing, power, energy storage and motion control — which are key to safe operations without a driver in the seat.

Waabi provides the Waabi Driver, an end-to-end AI model that learns from experience and adapts to new conditions. The company also uses its advanced simulator, Waabi World, to expose the AI to millions of realistic driving situations before it reaches the road. Waabi calls this approach "physical AI," which allows it to generalize across different environments safely.

"The future of autonomous trucking depends on technology that is safe, scalable, and built for customer needs," said Raquel Urtasun, Founder and CEO of Waabi. "Together with Volvo and NVIDIA, we're leading autonomous freight into a safer and more efficient era."

WOULD YOU BUY THE WORLD'S FIRST PERSONAL ROBOCAR?

Why the AI-powered autonomous truck matters for freight

The U.S. freight market continues to face growing demand and a shortage of qualified drivers. AI-powered autonomous trucks offer one of the most promising solutions to keep goods moving. By integrating the self-driving technologies of partners like Aurora Innovation and Waabi into the Volvo VNL Autonomous on the pilot line at its New River Facility in Virginia, Volvo Autonomous Solutions is able to deliver autonomous trucks with OEM-grade quality and consistency.

Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions, said the partnership is helping build the broader ecosystem needed for commercial deployment.

"Autonomy has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in the transport industry, including safety, efficiency, and capacity," he said.

The collaboration also draws strength from NVIDIA's computing platform.

"Self-driving is one of the first frontiers in which we will see physical AI become a reality," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. "Our purpose-built compute platform complements Waabi's pioneering end-to-end verifiable trucking system, and it's coming to life on the VNL Autonomous. Level 4 autonomy in trucking is happening now."

Concerns and challenges facing AI-powered trucks

Despite the excitement, driverless freight faces real challenges. Safety remains the top concern as trucks encounter unpredictable weather, road debris and human drivers. While simulation can prepare AI for millions of events, regulators are still defining how to certify systems for nationwide deployment.

The shift toward automation also raises economic questions. Trucking employs millions of drivers across the United States, and experts predict that job roles will evolve as fleets adopt autonomous systems. Labor groups and state officials are calling for retraining programs to help workers transition into new positions that support automation.

Data privacy and cybersecurity are growing priorities too. These trucks depend on constant cloud connectivity, which makes them potential targets for hackers.

Public perception could also influence how fast adoption moves. Many people like the idea of innovation but hesitate to share the road with fully autonomous vehicles. Building trust will require transparency, safety trials and a strong performance record on open highways.

THE ROAD TO PROSPERITY WILL BE PAVED BY AUTONOMOUS TRUCKING

What comes next for the AI-powered autonomous truck

Volvo and Waabi have already completed the integration of the Waabi Driver with the Volvo VNL Autonomous. The companies describe this milestone as a key step toward Level 4 autonomous operation, meaning the truck will be able to drive itself without human intervention under defined conditions.

This collaboration builds on Volvo Group Venture Capital's early investment in Waabi in 2023 and its later participation in Waabi's $200 million Series B funding round in 2024. That support helped set the stage for this integration and for future broad commercial deployment.

Shahrukh Kazmi, Chief Product Officer at Volvo Autonomous Solutions, said Waabi's technology fits perfectly into Volvo's platform.

"We are excited to integrate Waabi's cutting-edge system into our autonomous truck and jointly develop a safe, efficient, and scalable transport solution," he said.

What this means to you

If you depend on deliveries or shop online, driverless freight could soon shape how products reach your home. These AI-powered trucks can operate longer hours than human drivers, reducing shipping delays and potentially lowering transportation costs.

Automation could also make highways safer by cutting down on fatigue-related crashes. With fewer disruptions from freight incidents, travel may become smoother for everyone sharing the road.

This collaboration highlights how artificial intelligence is moving from theory to production lines and changing the way goods move across America.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

The road ahead for self-driving freight looks both exciting and uncertain. The progress made by AI-powered trucks shows how far automation has come in solving real challenges like driver shortages and delivery delays. At the same time, it sparks debate about safety, employment and trust in technology. As this shift continues, clear communication and responsible testing will help the public feel more confident sharing the road with these trucks. Change is already rolling out, and how we respond today will define the future of transportation.

When fully autonomous trucks start traveling highways nationwide, will the promise of faster and safer freight outweigh the economic and social changes that follow? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.