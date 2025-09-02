Will autonomous trucks replace drivers by 2027?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Self-driving trucks are moving closer to reality. PlusAI released its first half 2025 performance results, showing how far the company has come toward its goal of launching factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027.

The numbers are clear. Safety case readiness reached 86 percent, with a goal of 100 percent by launch. Autonomous miles percentage climbed to 98 percent. Remote assistance free trips rose to 76 percent, with a target of more than 90 percent.

These metrics may sound technical, but they show that PlusAI is moving steadily toward putting driverless freight trucks on the road within two years.

Why PlusAI's 2025 results matter for autonomous trucks

Even if you never step into a truck, these results affect your daily life. Every product you buy travels by truck at some point, whether it's groceries, clothing or furniture. The way those trucks operate influences cost, availability and safety on the road.

The trucking industry faces three major challenges. There are not enough long-haul drivers to meet demand. Costs continue to rise due to labor shortages, tariffs and fuel prices. And safety is a concern because human drivers can get tired or distracted.

Autonomous trucks could help address each of these issues. PlusAI's vehicles are already hauling freight on Texas highways today, and they are also undergoing road testing in Sweden. The company has already logged more than five million autonomous miles across the United States, Europe and Asia. That real-world experience fuels the AI system with the data it needs to improve.

How PlusAI plans to launch autonomous trucks by 2027

PlusAI has created a roadmap that sets it apart. Instead of retrofitting trucks with autonomous systems, it is working with major manufacturers like TRATON GROUP, Hyundai and IVECO to integrate the technology at the factory. This approach makes scaling production faster and ensures consistency.

The initial launch is planned for the Texas Triangle, a major freight corridor connecting Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. From there, PlusAI plans to expand into other U.S. routes and eventually Europe.

The company has also committed to publishing regular performance updates as it transitions to a public company. By sharing measurable results, PlusAI builds trust with regulators, the public, and businesses that may one day rely on its trucks to move goods.

"We have a clear roadmap to the commercial launch of SuperDrive," said David Liu, CEO and co-founder of PlusAI. "By publicly sharing these performance metrics, we are showing our commitment to safety and scalability while bringing partners, customers, and regulators along on this journey."

What's next for PlusAI and driverless freight trucks?

PlusAI still has milestones to meet. Safety readiness must rise from 86 percent to 100 percent. Remote Assistance Free Trips must surpass 90 percent. These are ambitious goals, but the progress so far suggests the company can achieve them.

Fleet trials are scheduled to begin later this year, and PlusAI continues testing in both the United States and internationally. Each step adds to the case that driverless trucks will be ready for commercial launch in 2027.

What this means for you

As a shopper, autonomous trucks could mean faster and more affordable deliveries. As a driver, you may soon share highways with self-driving freight haulers. As a business owner, this technology could reduce logistics costs and ease the impact of driver shortages.

The bigger picture is that autonomous trucks are moving from testing to real use. They are no longer limited to pilot projects. You may see them alongside you on the road sooner than expected.

Kurt's key takeaways

Transportation is changing quickly. Just as ride-sharing apps transformed how people travel within cities, autonomous trucks may soon reshape how goods move across the country. The difference is that this shift is approaching within just a few years. The progress PlusAI reports today offers a glimpse of that future. If the company continues on this track, driverless trucks could become a normal part of daily life by the end of the decade.

Would you feel comfortable seeing an 18-wheeler drive itself on the highway next to your car? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

