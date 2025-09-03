The road to prosperity will be paved by autonomous trucking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When you sit down for dinner tonight, look at what’s on your table. Every ingredient was delivered by a truck. In fact, almost everything we touch – our clothes, our furniture, the groceries in our fridge – hitches a ride on 18 wheels before it reaches us.

Trucking, like many foundational sectors, is undergoing significant transformation. Artificial intelligence is already enhancing efficiency and productivity across various industries, and it is now making its way into logistics.

Self-driving trucks, which were once just a distant concept, have now become a reality and are set to reshape logistics in the coming decade. While some individuals may feel anxious at the thought of "driverless" technology, the truth is quite different: autonomy is not a threat; it is a necessity.

As Vice President JD Vance recently pointed out, this is not the first instance where technology has raised public concern. In the 1970s, people worried the introduction of ATMs would wipe out bank tellers. Instead, the opposite happened: as automation made tellers more productive, banks grew and employment increased.

Technology didn’t eliminate work; it changed it for the better. The same shift is coming to trucking. Autonomy isn’t about replacing people, it’s about fixing real problems: driver shortages, rising costs and global competition – all while making our economy stronger.

And the need for solutions is urgent. The American Trucking Association reports that the U.S. is currently short 80,000 drivers, a number projected to double by 2030. At the same time, rising logistics costs – from 7.5% of GDP in 2020 to 8.7% in 2023, are putting pressure on families and businesses alike.

Global competition in this space is fierce, and China is wasting no time, aggressively investing in new technologies. Autonomous freight systems now operate across 85% of its highways, serving major logistics providers and global brands.

If the U.S. fails to keep pace, we risk ceding yet another strategic industry to Beijing—and with it, the economic and geopolitical influence that comes with leadership in next-generation transportation.

Yet within this challenge lies a massive opportunity. By 2035, 13% of U.S. trucks are estimated to be autonomous, representing a $178 billion market segment. Globally, the autonomous trucking sector is projected to reach $616 billion, with estimates of $327 billion for China, $178 billion for the U.S., and $112 billion for Europe.

These figures aren’t hypothetical; they outline a roadmap for leadership, if we have the courage to seize it.

Safety is another dividend. With human error responsible for 90% of truck accidents, the implementation of full autonomy could lead to savings of approximately $36 billion annually in costs associated with accidents.

Likewise, the productivity enhancements are substantial. While human drivers typically operate about 11 hours a day, autonomous trucks can run nearly nonstop. The result: goods move faster, and consumers get products sooner.

Continuous operations will also help to relieve the driver shortage by reserving human drivers for local routes while autonomous trucks take on long-haul runs. And as autonomy scales, new jobs in fleet monitoring, maintenance and logistics coordination are emerging.

If you want proof this strategy works, look no further than Texas. As governor, I made it a mission to bring autonomous trucking companies to our state – not just as a nod to innovation, but as a necessary step for economic survival. That same vision inspired the launch of the Trans-Texas Corridor, a vital answer to a population boom of nearly 23% between 1990 and 2000. And today that growth hasn’t slowed, and the stakes are even higher.

Clear, consistent regulations at the state level, free from unnecessary red tape, have created an environment where innovation can flourish. Today, driverless rigs haul freight between Dallas and Houston, including overnight runs, equipped with technology that can detect obstacles from three football fields away. According to The Wall Street Journal, one fleet has impressively logged over 20,000 driverless miles since May – evidence that the future of American autonomous trucking is incredibly bright.

These breakthroughs have not gone unnoticed. States like Arizona and New Mexico are adopting similar policies to gain the same economic advantages. In contrast, California remains entangled in red tape and bureaucratic inefficiencies. The takeaway is clear: states that remove barriers and embrace innovation won’t just attract investment; they’ll define the future of freight.

The advancements in Texas demonstrate that autonomous trucking is a national necessity, not merely a technological experiment. It means faster, safer, more affordable transportation and gives us a decisive edge in a competitive global economy.

With that said, Washington should take a cue from the Lone Star State. If it does, we can keep the future of freight stamped "Made in the USA."

