©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Auto

AI truck system matches top human drivers in massive safety showdown with perfect scores

Kodiak Driver autonomous system scores 98 out of 100 in evaluation of over 1,000 commercial fleets

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Those driverless semitrucks you've heard about? They're already on the road Video

Those driverless semitrucks you've heard about? They're already on the road

Driverless semitrucks raise questions about safety, reliability and the future of the trucking industry.

A new safety evaluation shows the Kodiak Driver, an autonomous system from Kodiak AI, tied for the top safety score among more than 1,000 commercial fleets run by human drivers. The evaluation came from Nauto, Inc., creator of the Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment, or VERA Score. This system uses AI to measure fleet safety on a scale of 1 to 100.

The Kodiak Driver earned a remarkable score of 98. That result placed it beside the safest human fleets in Nauto's global network. The findings sparked discussion across the trucking industry and raised new questions about the role of automation in freight transport.

A Kodiak autonomous semi-truck equipped with AI technology drives along a highway under clear skies.

The Kodiak Driver, an autonomous trucking system powered by AI, earned a top VERA Score of 98 in a new safety evaluation. (Kodiak)

Kodiak Driver's autonomous truck safety evaluation results

Kodiak's VERA Score of 98 matched the highest rating among all fleets evaluated. Fleets with Nauto's safety technology average a score of 78, while those without the technology average only 63.

The Kodiak Driver achieved perfect scores of 100 in inattentive driving, high-risk driving and traffic violations. Its lowest score, 95, came in aggressive driving. The VERA Score combines over 20 vision-based AI variables into one clear safety rating.

Nauto found that every ten-point increase in VERA Score cuts collision risk by about 21 percent. A near-perfect score like Kodiak's represents a strong improvement over typical human performance on the road.

The strong results didn't come as a surprise to Kodiak's leadership. Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, told CyberGuy: "Achieving the top safety score among more than 1,000 commercial fleets in Nauto's Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment (VERA Score®) proprietary safety benchmark is a testament to the Kodiak's focus on safety. Safety is at the foundation of everything Kodiak builds. Our core value is ‘safety first and always.’ We believe independent safety evaluations like Nauto's help to validate what we already know: the Kodiak Driver is already among the safest drivers on American highways. They also help to establish and build public awareness around how safe our technology truly is."

The growing impact of AI on truck driving safety

Nauto equipped the trucks with advanced monitoring and hazard detection systems. These tools track both the driving environment and vehicle behavior in real time. Removing human factors such as distraction, fatigue and delayed reaction directly improves safety.

Burnette said in a company statement that the system "is never drowsy, never drunk, and always paying attention." That constant awareness allows the Kodiak Driver to operate defensively and predictably, two traits linked to safe driving.

The VERA Score also gives fleets a consistent way to measure safety. Companies can now shift from reacting to crashes to preventing them.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data support the trend. U.S. commercial truck crashes dropped from more than 124,000 in 2024 to roughly 104,000 this year. Fewer crashes mean fewer fatalities and safer highways overall.

A red Kodiak self-driving semi-truck drives on a highway under a blue sky near an exit sign.

Kodiak’s self-driving trucks combine AI vision and real-time data to reduce risky behavior and improve on-road performance. (Kodiak)

Concerns about autonomous truck safety

Not everyone is ready to hand over the wheel to artificial intelligence. Some industry experts point out that while systems like the Kodiak Driver perform well in controlled evaluations, real-world roads can still pose unpredictable challenges. Weather, human drivers and mechanical issues remain complex variables for autonomous systems to manage.

Others worry about the impact on jobs. As AI takes on more driving responsibilities, professional drivers wonder what the shift will mean for employment and pay across the trucking industry.

Safety advocates also call for clearer regulations and public transparency.

Even supporters of the technology agree that continued oversight, testing and gradual rollout are essential. Progress is promising, but trust takes time.

What this means for you

If you work in logistics, fleet management or transportation tech, this news hits close to home. The Kodiak Driver's near-perfect score proves that autonomous systems aren't just catching up to human drivers; they're starting to edge ahead in safety.

Businesses could see big gains. AI-powered safety tools help cut liability, lower costs and keep fleets running smoothly. The technology doesn't need rest breaks or reminders to stay focused, which makes every mile more efficient.

Regulators are also paying attention. Verified data like this builds trust and clears the way for safer, wider use of autonomous trucks. It's proof that technology can deliver real-world safety, not just promise it.

Drivers on everyday roads benefit too. Fewer crashes mean safer highways and more reliable deliveries. When trucks drive smarter, everyone shares the reward. Human drivers aren't going anywhere soon, but AI is quickly becoming their most reliable partner. It helps prevent fatigue, distraction and those risky split-second decisions that lead to trouble.

A semi truck on a road

AI-driven fleets are proving that technology and human expertise can work together to make highways safer for everyone. (PlusAI)

Kurt's key takeaways

This study marks a major step in redefining what safe driving means. An autonomous system equaling the best human fleets signals that automation is moving from theory to reality. Still, the shift raises questions. How soon will public trust catch up with technology? Can regulations evolve fast enough to support widespread adoption? Will drivers adapt to sharing the road with machines that never tire or lose focus? What remains certain is that safety innovation is transforming transportation. Autonomous systems like the Kodiak Driver are proving that technology and safety can move forward together.

So here's something to think about: If AI-driven trucks already match the safest human fleets, are we ready to let them take the wheel on our highways? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

