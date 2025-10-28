AI truck system matches top human drivers in massive safety showdown with perfect scores

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new safety evaluation shows the Kodiak Driver, an autonomous system from Kodiak AI, tied for the top safety score among more than 1,000 commercial fleets run by human drivers. The evaluation came from Nauto, Inc., creator of the Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment, or VERA Score. This system uses AI to measure fleet safety on a scale of 1 to 100.

The Kodiak Driver earned a remarkable score of 98. That result placed it beside the safest human fleets in Nauto's global network. The findings sparked discussion across the trucking industry and raised new questions about the role of automation in freight transport.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

WILL AUTONOMOUS TRUCKS REPLACE DRIVERS BY 2027?

Kodiak Driver's autonomous truck safety evaluation results

Kodiak's VERA Score of 98 matched the highest rating among all fleets evaluated. Fleets with Nauto's safety technology average a score of 78, while those without the technology average only 63.

The Kodiak Driver achieved perfect scores of 100 in inattentive driving, high-risk driving and traffic violations. Its lowest score, 95, came in aggressive driving. The VERA Score combines over 20 vision-based AI variables into one clear safety rating.

Nauto found that every ten-point increase in VERA Score cuts collision risk by about 21 percent. A near-perfect score like Kodiak's represents a strong improvement over typical human performance on the road.

The strong results didn't come as a surprise to Kodiak's leadership. Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, told CyberGuy: "Achieving the top safety score among more than 1,000 commercial fleets in Nauto's Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment (VERA Score®) proprietary safety benchmark is a testament to the Kodiak's focus on safety. Safety is at the foundation of everything Kodiak builds. Our core value is ‘safety first and always.’ We believe independent safety evaluations like Nauto's help to validate what we already know: the Kodiak Driver is already among the safest drivers on American highways. They also help to establish and build public awareness around how safe our technology truly is."

FOX NEWS AI NEWSLETTER: TRUMP, MUSK AIM FOR DOMINANCE

The growing impact of AI on truck driving safety

Nauto equipped the trucks with advanced monitoring and hazard detection systems. These tools track both the driving environment and vehicle behavior in real time. Removing human factors such as distraction, fatigue and delayed reaction directly improves safety.

Burnette said in a company statement that the system "is never drowsy, never drunk, and always paying attention." That constant awareness allows the Kodiak Driver to operate defensively and predictably, two traits linked to safe driving.

The VERA Score also gives fleets a consistent way to measure safety. Companies can now shift from reacting to crashes to preventing them.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data support the trend. U.S. commercial truck crashes dropped from more than 124,000 in 2024 to roughly 104,000 this year. Fewer crashes mean fewer fatalities and safer highways overall.

THE ROAD TO PROSPERITY WILL BE PAVED BY AUTONOMOUS TRUCKING

Concerns about autonomous truck safety

Not everyone is ready to hand over the wheel to artificial intelligence. Some industry experts point out that while systems like the Kodiak Driver perform well in controlled evaluations, real-world roads can still pose unpredictable challenges. Weather, human drivers and mechanical issues remain complex variables for autonomous systems to manage.

Others worry about the impact on jobs. As AI takes on more driving responsibilities, professional drivers wonder what the shift will mean for employment and pay across the trucking industry.

Safety advocates also call for clearer regulations and public transparency.

Even supporters of the technology agree that continued oversight, testing and gradual rollout are essential. Progress is promising, but trust takes time.

AI DRONE FINDS MISSING HIKER'S REMAINS IN MOUNTAINS AFTER 10 MONTHS

What this means for you

If you work in logistics, fleet management or transportation tech, this news hits close to home. The Kodiak Driver's near-perfect score proves that autonomous systems aren't just catching up to human drivers; they're starting to edge ahead in safety.

Businesses could see big gains. AI-powered safety tools help cut liability, lower costs and keep fleets running smoothly. The technology doesn't need rest breaks or reminders to stay focused, which makes every mile more efficient.

Regulators are also paying attention. Verified data like this builds trust and clears the way for safer, wider use of autonomous trucks. It's proof that technology can deliver real-world safety, not just promise it.

Drivers on everyday roads benefit too. Fewer crashes mean safer highways and more reliable deliveries. When trucks drive smarter, everyone shares the reward. Human drivers aren't going anywhere soon, but AI is quickly becoming their most reliable partner. It helps prevent fatigue, distraction and those risky split-second decisions that lead to trouble.

TESLA'S SELF-DRIVING CARS UNDER FIRE AGAIN

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my quiz here: Cyberguy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

This study marks a major step in redefining what safe driving means. An autonomous system equaling the best human fleets signals that automation is moving from theory to reality. Still, the shift raises questions. How soon will public trust catch up with technology? Can regulations evolve fast enough to support widespread adoption? Will drivers adapt to sharing the road with machines that never tire or lose focus? What remains certain is that safety innovation is transforming transportation. Autonomous systems like the Kodiak Driver are proving that technology and safety can move forward together.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So here's something to think about: If AI-driven trucks already match the safest human fleets, are we ready to let them take the wheel on our highways? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.