Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr snaps home run drought with thunderous dinger: 'About f---ing time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most talented players in MLB and his home run drought was almost as incredible as his play on the field.

Tatis probably doesn’t think so, but going 207 at-bats without a dinger, at his caliber, was something to behold. With every pitch he saw, fans never knew which throw could be launched into the seats. It finally came Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The Padres second baseman launched a solo home run off Nationals starter Foster Griffin 451 feet. He finished the day 2-for-5 with an RBI.

"I just knew right away," he said. "About f---ing time."

Tatis’ 55-game homerless streak to start the season was the second-most ever who hit 40 or more home runs in a single season, only behind Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski’s 57-game streak in 1972, according to MLB.com.

He received a joyous welcome after he rounded the bases and went back into the dugout. It was his first home run since Sept. 27 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There's no off days over here man," Tatis said. "This game will find a way how to still punish you."

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts believed Tatis will get some better sleep now.

"Bet you he'll sleep a little better tonight, knowing that he has a little ‘one’ on his numbers. He has a lot in his career, but it's different," he said. "Everyone knows what the deal is here. Everyone knows he has zero, so I think getting that kind of pressure off his back is nice."

Washington, however, picked up a 9-4 win.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The three-time All-Star is hitting .271 with a .670 OPS, six doubles, a triple and a home run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.