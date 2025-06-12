Expand / Collapse search
Christian Pulisic fires back at critics questioning his Team USA commitment: 'Way out of line'

US soccer star defended his decision to rest rather than play in this year's Gold Cup

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
U.S. national soccer team star Christian Pulisic’s decision to skip the Gold Cup this summer has turned into a large debate, but he has not wavered about his decision. 

Pulisic spoke to CBS Sports Golazo Network’s "Call It What You Want," his first interview since making the decision, to explain why he has no regret over the decision. 

More importantly, he also called those questioning his commitment to the national team "way out of line."

Christian Pulisic walks on field

Christian Pulisic of the United States reacts as he leaves the pitch after losing the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and the United States at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Former U.S. soccer star Landon Donovan was among those who thought Pulisic’s decision was not a good one. 

"This is what it means to represent your country. [Ronaldo’s] 40 years old. He’s played a long-a-- season. He’s tired. He’s out there grinding, hurt himself in the process. And I can’t help but think about some of our guys on vacation, not wanting to play in the Gold Cup. It’s p---ing me off," Donovan said on the FOX broadcast of the UEFA Nations League title that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won. 

While he did not name Donovan, Pulisic fired back at his haters for the decision. 

"You can talk about my performances, whatever you want. But to question my commitment, especially towards the national team, in my opinion, that’s way out of line," he said. 

"I just don't understand why also so many people are so big on just wanting to give out these takes when they've been through tough moments themselves. I don't understand the idea of wanting to divide this fanbase, and bring a negative light over it in any way. But we tend to do that a lot."

Pulisic said his decision came after listening to his body toward the end of his season with AC Milan. 

"My body just started talking to me, and my mind," he explained. "And I started to think, ‘What is gonna be best for me leading into next year and going into the World Cup?’ And was that to play eight more games, and then get no rest at all, go straight into preseason, and grind another season, and go straight into the World Cup?

Christian Pulisic after losing to the Netherlands

Christian Pulisic of the United States of America at full time of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on Dec. 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

"I had to make the best decision for myself, and also in the long run for my team."

Pulisic added that he asked the U.S. national team coaches if he could play in the two friendly matches against Türkiye and Switzerland, which were meant as warmups before the Gold Cup. The staff told him no, with Pulisic saying they wanted "one roster" for the friendlies and Gold Cup. 

"I fully respect that," Pulisic added. "I didn’t understand it, but it is what it is."

Pulisic said it is hard to hear criticism from former players, especially when he revealed some of them "clearly want to show support, and be your friend and everything. And then they say something slightly different publicly."

"I looked up to those guys growing up," he said. "Some of these guys were my idols. I respect them so much as players."

Christian Pulisic looks on field

United States of America forward Christian Pulisic, #10, reacts against Panama during the second half of a Concacaf Nations League semifinal match at SoFi Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Pulisic, who had 11 goals and nine assists in 34 matches for AC Milan this past season, had one goal and two assists in the team’s four World Cup matches in 2022. 

He had one goal and one assist in three matches for Team USA in 2024 as well.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.