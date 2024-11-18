US soccer star Christian Pulisic nails Trump's dance move after goal

U.S. men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic put a ball into the back of the net and then got in on the dance craze sweeping the sports world.

Pulisic and the Americans were playing Jamaica in a Concacaf Nations League matchup, and it didn’t take long for the striker to put the U.S. up. He flicked the ball over the Jamaican goalkeeper and into the back of the net for the first score.

He ran to the corner to celebrate the score and immediately was seen doing President-elect Donald Trump’s dance move.

Pulisic scored again in the 33rd minute, and Ricardo Pepi put the U.S. up 3-0 in the 42nd minute. They had that lead at halftime. The U.S. had a 4-0 aggregate lead, and the three goals appeared to put the match out of reach for Jamaica.

Pulisic’s decision to pull off the dance move joined the line of professional athletes who did it over the weekend.

Several NFL players and UFC stars showed their support for the president-elect over the weekend. Brock Powers, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez all pulled it off.

At UFC 309, Trump was seated cageside as Jon Jones and Bo Nickal both showed support for him. Jones did the dance move after he knocked out Stipe Miocic.

He handed the heavyweight belt to Trump afterward. Nickal talked with Trump about golfing after his victory.

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull also appeared to do the move.