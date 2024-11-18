Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer

US soccer star Christian Pulisic nails Trump's dance move after goal

Trump's dance moves were seen across the sports world

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic put a ball into the back of the net and then got in on the dance craze sweeping the sports world.

Pulisic and the Americans were playing Jamaica in a Concacaf Nations League matchup, and it didn’t take long for the striker to put the U.S. up. He flicked the ball over the Jamaican goalkeeper and into the back of the net for the first score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christian Pulisic celebrates

United States' Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Jamaica Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

He ran to the corner to celebrate the score and immediately was seen doing President-elect Donald Trump’s dance move.

Pulisic scored again in the 33rd minute, and Ricardo Pepi put the U.S. up 3-0 in the 42nd minute. They had that lead at halftime. The U.S. had a 4-0 aggregate lead, and the three goals appeared to put the match out of reach for Jamaica.

Pulisic’s decision to pull off the dance move joined the line of professional athletes who did it over the weekend.

Team USA celebrates

United States' Christian Pulisic, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Jamaica Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MEGAN RAPINOE 'OVERWHELMED’ BY ANOTHER TRUMP PRESIDENCY, FEARFUL FOR THE TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY

Several NFL players and UFC stars showed their support for the president-elect over the weekend. Brock Powers, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez all pulled it off.

At UFC 309, Trump was seated cageside as Jon Jones and Bo Nickal both showed support for him. Jones did the dance move after he knocked out Stipe Miocic. 

He handed the heavyweight belt to Trump afterward. Nickal talked with Trump about golfing after his victory.

Donald Trump dances

President-elect Donald Trump arrives and dances at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York, followed by Dana White.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull also appeared to do the move.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.