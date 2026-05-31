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NBA Playoffs

NBA fan, 17, on life support after suffering catastrophic injuries while celebrating Spurs' playoff win

Doctors are testing for brain activity after the 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with severe brain swelling

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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An NBA fan who was in San Antonio celebrating one of the Spurs’ Western Conference finals victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered catastrophic injuries during the reveling.

The 17-year-old and was out celebrating San Antonio’s Game 6 win on Thursday over Oklahoma City before team closed out the series and advanced to the NBA Finals on Saturday night, according to Fox San Antonio.

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Victor Wembanyama holding MVP trophy celebrating on basketball court

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama holds the MVP trophy after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 30, 2026. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Yvonne Hudson, one of the teen’s family members, said he fell from a vehicle and his head hit a curb. The teen was rushed to a hospital where he was suffering from severe brain swelling and later placed on life support, the station reported.

"The doctors have been running tests to see if he has any further brain activity," Hudson said. "We don't want doctors to give up on him yet since his heart is beating on its own."

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Fans watching the first half of a basketball game at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio

Fans watch the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on May 22, 2026. (Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News)

Hudson said the teen was gone for about 8 minutes before the incident occurred.

"The San Antonio Police Department extends our sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this tragic and preventable incident," San Antonio police said in a statement. This serves as an important reminder that public safety is a shared responsibility.

"We encourage everyone celebrating to follow traffic laws, stay inside of your vehicles and follow directions from the officers who are there to keep everyone safe."

Victor Wembanyama celebrating on basketball court after Spurs win

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA playoffs in Oklahoma City, Okla., on May 30, 2026. (Associated Press)

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The teen was reported to be in critical condition.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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