NBA fan, 17, on life support after suffering catastrophic injuries while celebrating Spurs' playoff win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NBA fan who was in San Antonio celebrating one of the Spurs’ Western Conference finals victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered catastrophic injuries during the reveling.

The 17-year-old and was out celebrating San Antonio’s Game 6 win on Thursday over Oklahoma City before team closed out the series and advanced to the NBA Finals on Saturday night, according to Fox San Antonio.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Yvonne Hudson, one of the teen’s family members, said he fell from a vehicle and his head hit a curb. The teen was rushed to a hospital where he was suffering from severe brain swelling and later placed on life support, the station reported.

"The doctors have been running tests to see if he has any further brain activity," Hudson said. "We don't want doctors to give up on him yet since his heart is beating on its own."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hudson said the teen was gone for about 8 minutes before the incident occurred.

"The San Antonio Police Department extends our sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this tragic and preventable incident," San Antonio police said in a statement. This serves as an important reminder that public safety is a shared responsibility.

"We encourage everyone celebrating to follow traffic laws, stay inside of your vehicles and follow directions from the officers who are there to keep everyone safe."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen was reported to be in critical condition.