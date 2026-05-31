Pirates' Brandon Lowe ejected after ABS challenge was disallowed, leading to fly out

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The Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system has provided its own set of challenges during the 2026 season, but players and managers alike have learned, that in baseball, it is the truth – as long as the umpire can see that a challenge has been made.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Lowe learned the hard way during the Pittsburgh Pirates' 10-9 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. He flied out in the fourth inning and was ejected.

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Lowe tried to challenge a strike call in the bottom of the fourth inning. Home plate umpire Alex Tosi didn’t look at Lowe as he tapped his helmet to signal a challenge. Tosi disallowed the challenge and appeared to explain to Pirates manager Don Kelly why it wasn’t granted.

As Lowe rounded first on the fly out, he was tossed by first base umpire Jordan Baker. It was Lowe’s first ejection of his career.

"Kind of a sad first ejection, I guess, if we're looking at ejections as a whole," he said, via MLB.com. "But yeah, I was just frustrated with myself, and let out my frustration to myself, and got thrown out for it. I didn't even realize that I was thrown out until I was about three-quarters of the way back to the dugout, and saw (hitting coach Jonny Tucker) kind of pointing towards first base."

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Kelly told reporters that it was explained to him that the challenge was disallowed because it was determined to be dugout-influenced.

"That was just total, like Jordan did not understand what (Lowe) was saying, and totally overreacted, I thought," Kelly said. "Lowe was upset that he thought that he had swung at ball four, and Jordan thought that he was yelling at the home-plate umpire, and it was a total misunderstanding."

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Lowe is leading the Pirates in home runs with 14. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored before he was tossed from the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.