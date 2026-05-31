Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann explains why Commanders are poised to bounce back from disappointing season

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Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann, who spent his entire career with the then-Washington Redskins, is excited for the Commanders this season despite an underwhelming season last year.

Last season, the Commanders went 5-12 after making the NFC Championship in 2024. Theismann, 76, said the team ran out of gas last season as they dealt with injuries.

"It was a lot of injuries in key places last year. The defense, I think, was very susceptible in certain areas," Theismann told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "With Bobby (Wagner) getting older now, obviously, we just sort of ran out of gas. 17 games is a lot of football games, right? I mean, that that's a lot of wear and tear on your body. I don't care how young you think you are, your body's going to tell you you're not that young."

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The Commanders defense struggled last season, giving up 26.5 points per game, which was 27th in the NFL. The team addressed their porous defense in the NFL Draft, drafting Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick.

"Our number one pick is going to be something special going forward," Theismann said. "I think we added some really great pieces on defense."

The Commanders invested heavily in their defense. Former Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Odafe Oweh (four-year, $100 million), former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (three-year, $24.75 million), and former Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle (three-year, $24 million) were among their key free agent additions.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed the majority of the Commanders' offseason program due to a contract holdout, and Theismann pointed out he will be an active participant in this year’s program.

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The Commanders made a change at offensive coordinator after mutually agreeing to part ways with Kliff Kingsbury. The Commanders promoted David Blough to replace Kingsbury, and Theismann noted how the offense will be called differently.

"I think David Blough will call the games a little differently than Kliff did. A Little more play action, a little more under center. And this is what Jayden (Daniels) had a chance to work on while he was not participating in the games at the end of the season. So, he's a little bit ahead of the curve when it comes to that as well," Theismann said.

Daniels was limited to just seven games due to injury last season, giving him the opportunity to get a head start on a new system late in the season.

Theismann did note that while the Commanders got better, the rest of the NFC East got better as well.

"The division itself has improved. The Giants got better. I think the coaching change makes a difference. Jaxson Dart is coming into another year. Defensively, they really didn't play to the talent that they have," Theismann said. "The Cowboys added defensive talent. They needed some help there. The Eagles are the Eagles; they're not going away. I mean, everybody is trying to bust on Jalen (Hurts) and all he does is show up and do the job and win football games."

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Theismann played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spending his whole career with the then-Washington Redskins. He was named the league MVP in 1983 and made the Pro Bowl twice.

He led the Redskins to the Super Bowl in 1982, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII. In his career, Theismann completed 56.7% of his passes for 25,206 yards with 160 touchdowns and 138 interceptions.

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Theismann will be competing in the American Century Championship from July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The tournament will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.