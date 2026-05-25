Tiger Woods breaks months-long silence with patriotic Memorial Day message, salute to late father

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Tiger Woods shared his first public statement in nearly two months with a patriotic message on Memorial Day, paying tribute to all who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Woods took to X early Monday afternoon to share his Memorial Day message, while also giving a special shoutout to his late father, Earl Woods, who served in the U.S. Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War.

"My father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service," Woods' statement on X began. "To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them we wouldn’t have the greatest country on Earth."

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Woods' father passed away at the age of 74 in May 2006.

Prior to his Memorial Day message, Woods had not been heard from since March 31, when he announced that he would be "stepping away for a period of time" to seek treatment following his car accident and subsequent DUI arrest in Florida on March 27.

The 15-time major champion was ultimately charged with two misdemeanors: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods cleared 0.00 results on both breathalyzer samples he provided, but his refusal to submit to a urine test resulted in the refusal charge.

Woods was granted permission on April 1 to travel out of the country "to enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment."

The 50-year-old was spotted back in Florida earlier this month, but Woods' private plane reportedly returned to Switzerland on Sunday, where he will presumably resume his rehabilitation process.

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Woods was seen disembarking his plane at Palm Beach International Airport on May 13, and while the assumption was that his return to the States signaled the end of his treatment overseas, the return to Switzerland likely signals that the rehab process is ongoing.

It is not clear why Woods made a quick return trip to the Sunshine State this month, but the timing coincides with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump , recently sharing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

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Vanessa shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling Woods her "strength" after sharing news of her diagnosis. Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa in March 2025.

Woods has not played a competitive round of golf since the 2024 Open Championship in Scotland.