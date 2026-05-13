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Jim Furyk says Tiger Woods will have a spot on his 2027 Ryder Cup staff despite DUI arrest

Furyk says he hasn't spoken to Woods since his March arrest but plans to reach out soon

By Mark Harris OutKick
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Tiger Woods' future, both within and outside the game of golf, is an uncertainty at this point following his March DUI arrest, but U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk wouldn't mind putting something on the big cat's calendar.

Woods was involved in a two-car accident on Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27 and charged with two misdemeanors: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. The 15-time major winner cleared 0.00 results on both breathalyzer samples he provided, but his refusal to submit to a urine test resulted in him being charged.

Woods was previously arrested in May 2017 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after he was found asleep in his car.

Tiger Woods watching a teammate tee off during a golf match at SoFi Center

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club watches a teammate tee off during a TGL match against Atlanta Drive Golf Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on March 4, 2025. (Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post)

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Four days after the accident and subsequent arrest, Woods announced that he would be stepping away from golf to "seek treatment and focus on my health." He was granted permission to travel outside the United States to begin treatment.

Speaking ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, Furyk admitted that he had not talked to Woods since his March arrest, but made it clear he'd have a spot on his 2027 Ryder Cup staff.

"We haven’t spoken yet. I think, out of kind of courtesy for him and his family and I know maybe a road to health, I haven’t reached out, but I will," Furyk explained.

"Definitely. We’ll see where that role may fall," Furyk continued when asked if he anticipated having a role on the staff for Woods. "I will say I enjoyed serving – I use that word serving – as a vice-captain with him a number of times. I think he brought a lot to the team room and a lot of knowledge and a lot of experience."

jim furyk at the ryder cup

Vice captain Jim Furyk of Team United States pumps up the crowd at the first hole grandstands during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on Sept. 27, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (Michael Reaves/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

JIM FURYK SHARES THE ONE REASON HE CHOSE TO ACCEPT U.S. RYDER CUP CAPTAINCY

Woods was the presumed favorite to take on the role of U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2025 at Bethpage Black, but reportedly declined the opportunity. He was also on the list of names who could serve as captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland, but his accident and arrest forced the PGA of America to go a different route, and one that led to Furyk being named captain.

Jim Furyk at the Ryder Cup

Vice captains Kevin Kisner and Jim Furyk of Team United States look on during a practice round prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on Sept. 25, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York.  (Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Furyk was the captain of the U.S. side during the 2018 Ryder Cup, one that quickly turned into a nightmare for the Americans, who ultimately lost to Team Europe 17.5-10.5.

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Not only will Furyk look to put the 2018 mess in the rearview mirror, but he'll also be looking to lead the Americans to their first Ryder Cup victory on foreign soil since 1993.

The 2027 Ryder Cup will begin on Sept. 17.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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