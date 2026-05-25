Tennis pro abruptly exits French Open mid-match for emergency bathroom break: 'I need to go'

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French tennis player Arthur Gea abruptly left the court during his first-round match at the French Open on Sunday after pleading with the chair umpire for an emergency bathroom break.

The Frenchman, who secured his spot at Roland Garros with a wild-card entry, was trailing Russian tennis pro Karen Khachanov 4-2 in the first set when Gea made a desperate plea with the chair umpire to use the restroom.

"I need to go to the bathroom. I can’t move anymore. I’m going to s--- on the f---ing court," Gea said.

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Bathroom breaks are typically reserved for between sets only. A pair of officials quickly appeared on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and inquired about the "medical reason" for the timeout.

"Yeah, I’m sick," Gea replied, before clarifying he was suffering from a bout of "diarrhea."

A trainer appeared to add that Gea was suffering from "stomach problems."

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His pleas were not enough, and the game continued.

As soon as the ensuing point was played, Gea made a quick exit toward the locker rooms. He said after the match that the umpire allowed him the break because of "medical circumstances" and that he was given some medicine to settle his stomach pain.

He explained that he did not feel ill the previous night but began to feel sick in the morning.

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Gea suffered an early exit, losing to Khachanov in straight sets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.