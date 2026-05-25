Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

French Open

Tennis pro abruptly exits French Open mid-match for emergency bathroom break: 'I need to go'

Arthur Gea was trailing in the first set when he made his desperate plea to officials

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

French tennis player Arthur Gea abruptly left the court during his first-round match at the French Open on Sunday after pleading with the chair umpire for an emergency bathroom break. 

The Frenchman, who secured his spot at Roland Garros with a wild-card entry, was trailing Russian tennis pro Karen Khachanov 4-2 in the first set when Gea made a desperate plea with the chair umpire to use the restroom. 

Arthur Gea returning a tennis ball to Karen Khachanov during a match

Arthur Gea of France returns a shot to Karen Khachanov of Russia during the first round men's singles match at the French Open in Paris on May 24, 2026. (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

"I need to go to the bathroom. I can’t move anymore. I’m going to s--- on the f---ing court," Gea said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bathroom breaks are typically reserved for between sets only. A pair of officials quickly appeared on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and inquired about the "medical reason" for the timeout.

"Yeah, I’m sick," Gea replied, before clarifying he was suffering from a bout of "diarrhea." 

A trainer appeared to add that Gea was suffering from "stomach problems." 

Arthur Gea reacting during a tennis match at the French Open in Paris

Arthur Gea of France reacts during Day One of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 24, 2026. (Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

ARYNA SABALENKA CALLS ON PLAYERS TO BOYCOTT GRAND SLAMS IF THEY DON'T GET HIGHER SHARE OF TOURNAMENT REVENUES

His pleas were not enough, and the game continued.

As soon as the ensuing point was played, Gea made a quick exit toward the locker rooms. He said after the match that the umpire allowed him the break because of "medical circumstances" and that he was given some medicine to settle his stomach pain.

He explained that he did not feel ill the previous night but began to feel sick in the morning. 

Arthur Gea returning a tennis ball to Karen Khachanov during a match.

Arthur Gea of France returns a shot to Karen Khachanov of Russia during the first round of the men's singles at the French Open in Paris on May 24, 2026. (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gea suffered an early exit, losing to Khachanov in straight sets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue