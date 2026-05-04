USGA shares Tiger Woods status update with US Open fast approaching

The few who may have been holding out hope that Tiger Woods could tee it up in the U.S. Open on Father's Day weekend in late June are not going to like the latest comments from USGA CEO Mike Whan.

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York will get underway on June 18, but don't expect to see Woods in the field.

"I’d be super surprised," Whan told Sports Illustrated when asked if he expected the 15-time major champion to play in the U.S. Open. "It would be wonderful for the event, and if he was ready, it would be wonderful for him.

"Obviously, what he’s going through is much bigger than golf. He’s proven before that when he puts his mind to something, he’s going to be great at it. I’m sure he has a lot of years to play USGA championships. I don’t think he’s going to play in any 2026 USGA championship. If he ends up playing in USGA championships, great. But when I think of Tiger, my friend, that’s not really what’s important to me right now."

Whan's note about Woods not playing in "any 2026 USGA championship" is relevant, as this marks the first year the 50-year-old is eligible to play in the U.S. Senior Open, which is set for the first weekend in July.

The update from Whan is by no means surprising, but it does make his expected absence from the U.S. Open feel much more official.

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Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit a blood alcohol level (BAL) test following his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, in March. Days after the crash, Woods released a statement explaining that he would be stepping away "for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

After being placed under arrest, authorities at the scene found "two white pills" inside Woods' pocket, which were later identified as hydrocodone. He submitted a breathalyzer test after being booked in Martin County Jail with a result of 0.00 on both samples.

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Woods, who was arrested on charges of driving under the influence in 2017 as well, was granted permission to travel outside of the United States to begin treatment.

The legendary golfer last played in the U.S. Open in 2024, with his last made cut at the major championship coming in 2019.