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Golf

Tiger Woods stepping away from golf to 'seek treatment' following DUI arrest

Woods said he understood 'the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Tiger Woods is stepping away from golf "to seek treatment" following his DUI arrest this past Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, following a rollover crash. 

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted on social media. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. 

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Woods’ statement comes after entering a plea of not guilty, waiving his arraignment, and demanding a trial with a jury on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More to come. 

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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