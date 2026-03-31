Tiger Woods stepping away from golf to 'seek treatment' following DUI arrest

Tiger Woods is stepping away from golf "to seek treatment" following his DUI arrest this past Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, following a rollover crash.
"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted on social media. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.
"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."
Woods’ statement comes after entering a plea of not guilty, waiving his arraignment, and demanding a trial with a jury on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.