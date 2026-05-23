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Vanessa Trump calls Tiger Woods her 'strength' amid breast cancer diagnosis in touching social media post

The post came days after Vanessa announced her diagnosis and a recent medical procedure

By Paulina Dedaj OutKick
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Vanessa Trump posts NEW picture with Tiger Woods after golf legend’s DUI arrest Video

Vanessa Trump posts NEW picture with Tiger Woods after golf legend’s DUI arrest

Vanessa Trump shared a photo with boyfriend Tiger Woods on social media as the golf legend deals with the aftermath of his DUI arrest in Florida.

Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling boyfriend Tiger Woods her "strength" as she navigates her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa shared a photo of the five children she shares with Donald Trump Jr. and another with the golf legend in a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Friday. 

Tiger Woods receiving a hug and kiss from Vanessa Trump at SoFi Center

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club receives a hug and a kiss from Vanessa Trump before the match against Los Angeles Golf Club during the TGL finals at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on March 24, 2026. (IMAGN)

"My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me," she wrote in a caption on each post. 

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The post came just days after Vanessa announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had recently undergone a procedure.

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," he post read.

Kai Trump and her mother Vanessa Trump watching a golf match at SoFi Center

Kai Trump and her mother, Vanessa Trump, watch a match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on March 17, 2026. (James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

"Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.

VANESSA TRUMP REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS IN EMOTIONAL STATEMENT: 'I AM STAYING FOCUSED AND HOPEFUL'

The photo posted by Vanessa on Friday was the same photo Woods shared on X when he first announced his relationship with her in March 2025.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," he wrote in an X post at the time. "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." 

She recently posted a message supporting Woods after he was arrested on DUI charges in Florida back in March.

Vanessa Trump and daughter Kai Trump talking with Tiger Woods at golf course

Vanessa Trump, girlfriend of Tiger Woods, and her daughter Kai Trump talk with Woods before a match against The Bay Golf Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on March 3, 2026. (Cliff Hawkins/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

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Woods was spotted earlier this month getting off his private plane at Palm Beach International Airport after staying in Switzerland for several weeks. He was previously granted permission on April 1 to travel out of the country "to enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment."

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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