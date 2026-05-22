Indy 500 Winners: Complete List Of Champions By Year

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The Greatest Spectacle in Racing returns Sunday as the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 takes center stage at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Defending Indy 500 champion Alex Palou will start on the pole, as he looks to win back-to-back races.

Each Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the legendary Indy 500. This race has seen over a century of champions. From Ray Harroun in 1911 to today's speed demons, these drivers forever etch their names into history at the Brickyard.

Here's a list of all those who have earned a spot on the celebrated Borg-Warner Trophy by winning the Indy 500.

Indy 500 Winners

INDYCAR Sanction (2008-Present)

2025: Alex Palou (Ganassi)

2024: Josef Newgarden (Penske)

2023: Josef Newgarden (Penske)

2022: Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi)

2021: Hélio Castroneves (Meyer Shank)

2020: Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman)

2019: Simon Pagenaud (Penske)

2018: Will Power (Penske)

2017: Takuma Sato (Andretti)

2016: Alexander Rossi (Andretti-Herta)

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya (Penske)

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti)

2013: Tony Kanaan (KV Racing Technology)

2012: Dario Franchitti (Ganassi)

2011: Dan Wheldon (Bryan Herta)

2010: Dario Franchitti (Ganassi)

2009: Hélio Castroneves (Penske)

2008: Scott Dixon (Ganassi)

Dual Sanctioning (1996-2007)

Indy Racing League

2007: Dario Franchitti (Andretti-Green)

2006: Sam Hornish Jr. (Penske)

2005: Dan Whelson (Andretti-Green)

2004: Buddy Rice (Rahal Letterman)

2003: Gil de Ferran (Penske)

2002: Hélio Castroneves (Penske)

2001: Hélio Castroneves (Penske)

2000: Juan Montoya (Chip Ganassi)

1999: Kenny Brack (A.J. Foyt)

1998: Eddie Cheever Jr. (Cheever)

1997: Arie Luyendyk (Treadway)

1996: Buddy Lazier (Hemelgarn)

CART Sanction (1979-1995)

1995: Jacques Villeneuve (Green)

1994: Al Unser Jr. (Penske)

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi (Penske)

1992: Al Unser Jr. (Galles-Kraco)

1991: Rick Mears (Penske)

1990: Arie Luyendyk (Doug Shierson)

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi (Patrick)

1988: Rick Mears (Penske)

1987: Al Unser (Penske)

1986: Bobby Rahal (Trusports)

1985: Danny Sullivan (Penske)

1984: Rick Mears (Penske)

1983: Tom Sneva (Bignotti-Cotter)

1982: Gordon Johncock (STP Patrick)

1981: Bobby Unser (Penske)

1980: Johnny Rutherford (Chaparral)

1979: Rick Mears (Penske)

CART = Championship Auto Racing Teams

USAC Sanction (1956-1978)

1978: Al Unser (Chaparral)

1977: A.J. Foyt (A.J. Foyt)

1976: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)

1975: Bobby Unser (All American Racer)

1974: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)

1973: Gordon Johncock (Patrick)

1972: Mark Donohue (Roger Penske)

1971: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)

1970: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)

1969: Mario Andretti (STP Corp)

1968: Bobby Unser (Leader Cards)

1967: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)

1966: Graham Hill (Mecom)

1965: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1964: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)

1963: Parnelli Jones (JC Agajanian)

1962: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)

1961: A.J. Foyt (Bignotti-Bowes)

1960: Jim Rathmann (En-Paul)

1959: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)

1958: Jimmy Bryan (George Salih)

1957: Sam Hanks (George Salih)

1956: Pat Flaherty (John Zink)

USAC = United States Auto Club

AAA Sanction (1909-1955)

1955: Bob Sweikert (John Zink)

1954: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)

1953: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)

1952: Troy Ruttman (JC Agajanian)

1951: Lee Wallard (Murreil Belanger)

1950: Johnnie Parsons (Kurtis Kraft)

1949: Bill Holland (Lou Moore)

1948: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)

1947: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)

1946: George Robson (Thorne)

1945: N/A*

1944: N/A*

1943: N/A*

1942: N/A*

1941: F Davis - M Rose (Lou Moore)

1940: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)

1939: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)

1938: Floyd Roberts (Lou Moore)

1937: Wilbur Shaw (Wilbur Shaw)

1936: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)

1935: Kelly Petillo (Kelly Petillo)

1934: Bill Cummings (HC Henning)

1933: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)

1932: Fred Frame (Harry Hartz)

1931: Louis Schneider (BL Schneider)

1930: Billy Arnold (Harry Hartz)

1929: Ray Keech (MA Yagle)

1928: Louis Meyer (Alden Sampson II)

1927: George Souders (William S White)

1926: Frank Lockhart (Peter Kreis)

1925: Peter De Paolo (Duesenberg)

1924: L.L. Corum and Joe Boyer (Duesenberg)

1923: Tommy Milton (HCS Motors)

1922: Jimmy Murphy (Jimmy Murphy)

1921: Tommy Milton (Louis Chevrolet)

1920: Gaston Chevrolet (William Small)

1919: Howdy Wilcox (IMS Corp)

1918: N/A*

1917: N/A*

1916: Dario Resta (Peugeot)

1915: Ralph DePalma (EC Patterson)

1914: Rene Thomas (Louis Delage)

1913: Jules Goux (Peugeot)

1912: Joe Dawson (National Motors)

1911: Ray Harroun (Nordyke & Mermon)

*Racing paused due to WWI

**Racing paused due to WWII

AAA = American Automobile Association

Who Has Won The Most Indy 500s?

Four racers share the record for the most Indy 500 victories with four. Below is a list of drivers with two or more wins:

Hélio Castroneves (4)

A.J. Foyt (4)

Rick Mears (4)

Al Unser (4)

Dario Franchitti (3)

Louis Meyer (3)

Wilbur Shaw (3)

Mauri Rose (3)

Johnny Rutherford (3)

Bobby Unser (3)

Emerson Fittipaldi (2)

Gordon Johncock (2)

Arie Luyendyk (2)

Tommy Milton (2)

Juan Pablo Montoya (2)

Josef Newgarden (2)

Takuma Sato (2)

Bill Vukovich (2)

Rodger Ward (2)

Dan Wheldon (2)

Al Unser Jr. (2)

How To Watch The 2026 Indy 500

The 2026 Indy 500 will air on FOX at 12:30 p.m. ET with the pre-race show set to begin at 10 a.m. ET on FOX. You can stream the race and coverage surrounding it on FOX One.