Knicks fans already paying nearly $280K for courtside NBA Finals tickets as team nears historic berth

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The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, and if the mobs around Madison Square Garden after victories are any indication, it will be pandemonium in New York City if it happens.

Furthermore, a ticket to get into "The Garden" for the Finals is bound to be pricy, as they have throughout the playoffs. But no one may have expected what two courtside seats have already sold for.

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell confirmed a sale of two courtside tickets at MSG for the NBA Finals that went for a whopping $279,804.

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The purchase was made on StubHub, the secondary ticket company, for what would be the Knicks’ first home game in the Finals. That would be Game 3, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs both have higher seeds than the Knicks in these NBA Playoffs.

Jaw-dropping is an understatement for a price of that magnitude, but that’s also have crazy it has been to see potential history for one of the most storied franchises in the sport.

NEW YORK READY TO COMBUST AS NYPD SHUT DOWN KNICKS WATCH PARTY OUTSIDE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

It’s been 53 years since the Knicks last won an NBA title, dating back to the years with Walt "Clyde Frazier," Phil Jackson, Dick Barnett, Willis Reed and Bill Bradley. The Knicks won two titles in 1970 and 1973, as Red Holzman’s squad was etched in basketball lore forever.

Since that 1973 victory, the Knicks have been to the NBA Finals just twice, the first in 1994 when the Houston Rockets secured a Game 7 victory, 90-84, to crush New York’s dreams.

Then, in 1999, the likes of Patrick Ewing, Latrell Sprewell, Allan Houston and current Knicks coach Rick Brunson, the father of All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, made it back to the Finals and faced off against a potential opponent this year — the Spurs.

But Tim Duncan and company got the job done in just five games, defeating the Knicks, 78-77, in Game 5 to celebrate their title on the MSG hardwood.

Knicks fans are hoping that’s not the case this time around, but they have to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers one more time after taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after a road win on Saturday night. New York has now won 10 straight playoff games, and their only two losses in the First Round against the Atlanta Hawks came by one point.

As a result, fans are already looking at tickets for that Game 3 in the Garden. As of Sunday night, the cheapest ticket to get into the building on StubHub is going for $3,554 in Section 418.

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For comparison, the cheapest ticket for a potential Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Paycor Center — the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead the Spurs, 2-1, in the Western Conference Finals — is $1,252 on StubHub. The one floor seat available is going for $32,106 as of Sunday night.

The Knicks could earn their spot in the NBA Finals on Memorial Day, where they take on the Cavaliers in Game 4 in Cleveland at 8 p.m.

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