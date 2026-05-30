WWE Clash in Italy 2026 preview, predictions and more

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Clash in Italy will be one of the biggest premium live events for WWE in the wake of WrestleMania 42, featuring four title matches and a rivalry renewed.

It’s the latest Clash event to take place in Europe with this one occurring at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. Last year, it took place in Paris and in 2024, it took place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Both the Undisputed WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in Turin. While the show will take place late the evening in Italy, American fans can watch it on ESPN Unlimited at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT on Sunday.

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Read below for a preview and predictions for the card.

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Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

It’s a WrestleMania 42 rematch for the WWE Women’s Championship. Rhea Ripley defends her title against Jade Cargill after a monthslong feud that began when Ripley won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. She won the title from Cargill at WrestleMania, but Cargill has vowed to take it back. Cargill pinned Ripley at Saturday Night’s Main event and has her eyes set on gold once more.

Prediction: Ripley fends off Cargill to retain the title.

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Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch told Sol Ruca that she hadn’t earned a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship since she joined the WWE main roster, and while that may be true, "The Man" has put herself in a tough situation. She got herself disqualified at Saturday Night’s Main Event and was forced into a title match against Ruca – a match made by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis. Ruca has been a rising talent since her debut on NXT. But going up against Lynch will be her biggest challenge yet.

Prediction: Lynch shows why she’s the "greatest" women’s wrestler of all time and retains the title.

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Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

It’s the second matchup of two of the most dominant forces that WWE has to offer. "The Ruler" vs. "The Beast" II will certainly bring hard-hitting action to the fans in Turin. Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 and it seemed as though Lesnar was retiring. He left his boots and gloves in the ring, Paul Heyman in tears and waved goodbye to the crowd in Las Vegas. Lesnar made his triumphant return on "Monday Night Raw" and attacked Femi before he could hold his open challenge. Lesnar hit Femi with four F-5s and set up a rematch for Clash in Italy.

Prediction: Lesnar gets the win here and sets up a third and final match for later in the summer.

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Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes s in the midst of his third Undisputed WWE Championship reign after winning the title from Drew McIntyre earlier this year. He defended the title against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42. Gunther has stepped up as a formidable challenger after Paul Heyman cashed in Gunther’s favor on "Friday Night SmackDown." Gunther didn’t initially sign the contract for the match and had to beat Royce Keys to earn the No. 1 contender spot. The two have gone back and forth since then, leading up to their battle at Clash in Italy. However, Gunther has been without gold for quite a while and has retired two WWE legends. It might be his time.

Prediction: Gunther leaves Turin with the championship.

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Roman Reigns (c) vs Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship in Tribal Combat

Tribal Combat matches have been reserved for members of The Bloodline over the years with the winner sitting at the Head of the Table of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Reigns has won the match twice – against Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, forcing them to "acknowledge" him as their "Tribal Chief." Reigns has been trying to make Jacob Fatu to "acknowledge" him after beating him at Backlash to retain the title. Fatu has been unrelenting and challenged him to Tribal Combat, which should end the bitter feud. It will be a chaotic and hardcore affair come Sunday.

Prediction: Reigns retains the championship, expanding his dominance over the Raw roster.