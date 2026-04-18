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WrestleMania

Becky Lynch enters exclusive WWE club with Women’s Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 42

Lynch is now a three-time women's intercontinental champ after pinning AJ Lee at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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LAS VEGAS – Becky Lynch entered an atmosphere no other WWE women’s superstar has ever reached as she won the Women’s Intercontinental Championship over AJ Lee on Saturday night at WrestleMania 42.

Lynch became the first person to hold the Women’s Intercontinental Championship three times after she pinned Lee. She first won the title against Lyra Valkyria in June 2025 and then again against Maxxine Dupri in November.

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Becky Lynch holding championship belt celebrating in wrestling ring

Becky Lynch celebrates with the belt after defeating AJ Lee during their women's Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She dropped the belt to Lee at the Elimination Chamber, sparking a monthslong feud with her.

Lee gave Lynch the chance at the title in the weeks prior to WrestleMania 42. But it appeared Lee played right into Lynch’s plans. Despite arguing with referee Jessica Carr for most of the match, Lynch was able to tactfully tear down a rope buckle and use it to her advantage.

Lynch hit Lee with a Manhandle Slam and pinned her for the win.

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AJ Lee reacting after losing a wrestling match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

AJ Lee reacts after losing to Becky Lynch in their Women's Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s the second straight year Lynch will leave Las Vegas as champion. She returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, teaming with Valkyria, to win the women’s tag titles. She will now leave Allegiant Stadium as the women’s intercontinental champion.

Lynch is now a seven-time women’s champion, three-time women’s intercontinental champion and two-time tag team champion.

Becky Lynch withstanding AJ Lee during wrestling match at Allegiant Stadium

Becky Lynch withstands AJ Lee during their Women's Intercontinental Championship match on night one of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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Lee’s reign as champion ended really before it could really begin. WrestleMania 42 was her first appearance at the event in 11 years. It’s unclear where Lee will go from here.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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