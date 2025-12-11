Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Sol Ruca talks facing off against WWE pioneer at John Cena's final event

Ruca will take on Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WWE's Sol Ruca talks upcoming match against Bayley Video

WWE's Sol Ruca talks upcoming match against Bayley

WWE NXT star Sol Ruca will go up against Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event, sharing the same card as John Cena.

Sol Ruca will have the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend when she squares off against a WWE pioneer in Bayley at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The match coincides with John Cena’s final match of his WWE in-ring career. Cena will go up against Gunther, who earned the right to square off against the 17-time WWE champion by winning the Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Sol Ruca at the Performance Center

Sol Ruca enters the ring during NXT at the WWE Performance Center on June 17, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/WWE via Getty Images)

Ruca, who primarily stars on the NXT brand, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that she was as amped as ever for the opportunity to go up against someone like Bayley.

"I’m so excited, especially being so new to the industry and going up against someone like Bayley who has been doing this so much longer than me," she said. "I’m just really excited to learn. I’m really excited to be in that type of environment. I’m really excited to just put it all out there and just have fun to be honest."

Bayley was among the women’s professional wrestlers who came up to the main roster as part of the women’s revolution. She was a fan favorite almost immediately before turning heel and eventually aligning herself with the Damage CTRL faction. Now, she’s been in the corner of Lyra Valkyria as the two try to make an impact in the tag team division.

She’s a four-time WWE women’s champion and two-time women’s tag team champion.

Bayley on Monday Night Raw

Bayley poses ringside during "Monday Night Raw" at American Airlines Center on Oct. 6, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images)

Ruca lauded Bayley for being someone who has lent her expertise to younger pro wrestlers like her.

"She’s definitely been around the (WWE Performance Center) a few times," she told Fox News Digital. "I think when I was really, really new to it, she hopped into a class with us and we got to wrestle around with her and I’ve seen her in the locker room a few times like being up on Raw and SmackDown recently. She’s really nice and she’s really open to letting us learn and just being a good role model."

Ruca’s appearance on the Saturday Night’s Main Event card will forever be etched in history. She will be among the few NXT stars who will have the opportunity to really showcase their talent.

"I’m honored and I’m really proud of myself for this past year and just putting myself out there even just to be in this world of professional wrestling," she told Fox News Digital. "I am a pretty reserved and shy person. So, I feel like I’ve pushed myself a lot this past year and I’m really proud of myself to be in this position and really honored to be a part of it.

"Like, yeah, I’m going to be a part of making history and I feel like this past year has had that common thread, you know, being a double champion and being a speed champion and North American champion and then going for the tag titles with my tag partner and then now being on John Cena’s last show and also him picking me to be a part of Deadline. It’s been a really cool year for me."

Sol Ruca and Zaria team up

Zaria and NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca interrupt Fatal Influence during NXT at the WWE Performance Center on July 15, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Andrea Kellaway/WWE)

The final match takes place in Washington, D.C., at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on Peacock.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

