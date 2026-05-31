Caitlin Clark held to just six points in Fever's brutal blowout loss to Fire

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The Indiana Fever dropped a second consecutive game Saturday night as the expansion Portland Fire cruised to a 100-84 victory.

Caitlin Clark had six points in the loss.

She made just one of her seven attempts shooting from the field during the cold shooting night. The 2024 WNBA rookie of the year managed to record six assists, but foul trouble limited her to 22 minutes. She was ultimately whistled for five fouls.

Saturday’s win gave Portland four victories in its last five games. Carla Leite and Emily Engstler also recorded the franchise’s first double-doubles, finishing with 18 points and 12 assists, and 16 points and 10 rebounds, respectively.

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Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, led Indiana with 18 points. She also had seven rebounds.

The Golden State Valkyries bounced back from last week’s loss to the Fever by defeating Indiana 90-88 on Thursday night.

CAITLIN CLARK BREAKS WNBA ASSISTS RECORD TO A CHORUS OF BOOS AS VALKYRIES SPOIL THE MILESTONE

The Fire jumped out to a 29-15 lead after the first quarter. Portland’s dominance continued in the second quarter, with Sarah Ashlee Barker’s 3-pointer putting the Fire up 44-26 with four minutes to go before the half.

After taking a 50-37 lead into halftime, the Fire stretched their advantage to 25 points in the third quarter. Portland coach Alex Sarama elected to rest most of his starters with the Fire holding a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Clark sat out in the Fever’s May 21 game against the Fire in Indianapolis because of a back issue.

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The Fever disclosed her injury less than two hours before tipoff, prompting a warning from the WNBA the next day for not reporting the injury sooner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.