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Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark held to just six points in Fever's brutal blowout loss to Fire

Caitlin Clark went 1-for-7 from the field and picked up five fouls

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine Video

WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull revealed what she finds most rewarding about being teammates with superstar Caitlin Clark, and how Hull gets ready for games. (Fox News Digital / Jackson Thompson)

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The Indiana Fever dropped a second consecutive game Saturday night as the expansion Portland Fire cruised to a 100-84 victory.

Caitlin Clark had six points in the loss.

She made just one of her seven attempts shooting from the field during the cold shooting night. The 2024 WNBA rookie of the year managed to record six assists, but foul trouble limited her to 22 minutes. She was ultimately whistled for five fouls.

Saturday’s win gave Portland four victories in its last five games. Carla Leite and Emily Engstler also recorded the franchise’s first double-doubles, finishing with 18 points and 12 assists, and 16 points and 10 rebounds, respectively.

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Caitlin Clark reacting after a foul call during a WNBA game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clar reacts after a foul was called during the first half against the Portland Fire at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on May 30, 2026. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, led Indiana with 18 points. She also had seven rebounds.

The Golden State Valkyries bounced back from last week’s loss to the Fever by defeating Indiana 90-88 on Thursday night.

CAITLIN CLARK BREAKS WNBA ASSISTS RECORD TO A CHORUS OF BOOS AS VALKYRIES SPOIL THE MILESTONE

The Fire jumped out to a 29-15 lead after the first quarter. Portland’s dominance continued in the second quarter, with Sarah Ashlee Barker’s 3-pointer putting the Fire up 44-26 with four minutes to go before the half.

Caitlin Clark reacting during a WNBA game

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever reacts after a foul was called during the first half against the Portland Fire at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on May 30, 2026. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

After taking a 50-37 lead into halftime, the Fire stretched their advantage to 25 points in the third quarter. Portland coach Alex Sarama elected to rest most of his starters with the Fire holding a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark attempts a three-pointer

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark attempts a three-point basket over Sarah Ashlee Barker and Luisa Geiselsoder of the Portland Fire during the first half at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on May 30, 2026. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Clark sat out in the Fever’s May 21 game against the Fire in Indianapolis because of a back issue.

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The Fever disclosed her injury less than two hours before tipoff, prompting a warning from the WNBA the next day for not reporting the injury sooner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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