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New York Knicks sweep Cavaliers to reach first NBA Finals since 1999 after dominant Game 4 blowout

Mike Brown's squad carried an undefeated streak of more than a month into the Finals after heavy skepticism over his hire

By Alejandro Avila Fox News
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The Garden crowd isn't ready for this.

The New York Knicks demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93, capping a dominant four-game sweep to reach the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 1999.

The Knicks controlled Game 4 from the opening tip, racing out to a double-digit lead and never allowing Cleveland back into contention.

New York buried 19 of 43 3-pointers while dominating the rebounding battle.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrating during an NBA game at Rocket Arena in Cleveland

Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks celebrates during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 25, 2026. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

OutKick founder Clay Travis summed up Cleveland’s no-show effort perfectly ...

"The Cavs just totally quit this series after the fourth-quarter collapse in Game 1. Embarrassing effort since then," Travis posted on X. "Congrats to the Knicks, party like it’s 1999."

The blowout capped a stunning collapse for Cleveland, which entered the series viewed by many as the East’s most complete team.

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With more than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson pulled his starters, effectively conceding the series as the Knicks turned the final minutes into a celebration.

On Sunday, Atkinson told reporters he believed the Cavaliers had "analytically" won two of the first three games. Instead, New York responded with overwhelming physical dominance.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacting during an NBA game

Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson defending against James Harden during NBA Eastern Conference Finals game in Cleveland

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is defended by James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 25, 2026. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns anchored the interior with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson orchestrated the offense without committing a turnover.

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Even Donovan Mitchell’s 31-point performance wasn’t enough to keep Cleveland competitive as the Knicks’ defense smothered the Cavaliers’ perimeter attack for the fourth straight game.

The victory also marked New York’s sixth consecutive road playoff win.

The Finals appearance serves as a massive validation for the organization after the Knicks moved on from Tom Thibodeau following last season and hired Mike Brown amid heavy skepticism and immense pressure to win immediately. Under Brown, the Knicks have become the NBA’s hottest team, carrying an undefeated streak of more than a month into the Finals.

New York will now face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, which begin June 3.

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The road to the Larry O’Brien Trophy runs through Madison Square Garden.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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