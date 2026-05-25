Kyle Fletcher shows up to AEW Double or Nothing, beats down Konosuke Takeshita after international title win

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Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita finally butt heads in a long-awaited rematch from their bout in the Continental Classic semifinals at Worlds End in December.

The two Don Callis Family members had been at odds with each other for months. The highly competitive pro wrestling superstars were eventually put in a match at All Elite Wrestling (AEW)’s Double or Nothing on Sunday in New York for Okada’s International Championship.

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The match did not disappoint.

It was hard hitting and fast paced – almost tough to keep up with what was going on because neither Okada nor Takeshita would stay down for very long. The crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium chanted, "Fight forever!" as each man rained blows on each other.

Okada would nail a Tombstone Piledriver on Takeshita and then the patented Rainmaker. But Takeshita got back up after the referee counted to one. Takeshita reached down as far as he could inside of his soul and hit Okada with his own version the Rainmaker.

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Takeshita finished Okada with Raging Fire and picked up the win to become the new AEW international champion. It’s the second time he’s won the AEW International Championship, which represents the only singles title he’s been able to attain at the company.

Takeshita’s joyous moment didn’t last too long. He needed to keep his head on a swivel. As it looked like the Don Callis Family was going to completely ruin his night, Kyle Fletcher’s music hit and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Fletcher walked down to the ring with everyone in Callis’ faction looking on to see what he was going to do. He embraced Takeshita, at first, and raised his hand in a congratulatory moment.

But it didn’t last long.

Fletcher clotheslined Takeshita and then hit him with the belt as Rocky Romero and Mark Davis held him up.

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Fletcher showed wear his loyalties lied and it appeared to be with the Don Callis Family.