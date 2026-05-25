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All Elite Wrestling

Adam Copeland, Christian Cage snap 25-year drought, win AEW Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing

Dax Harwood said 'I quit' after being tied up in submission holds and threatened with a spiked bat by the duo

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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NEW YORK – Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ended a 25-year drought of tag team titles on Sunday when they forced Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to quit in their match for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing.

Cope and Cage and FTR battled in a brutal match that saw ladders, tools and even a flaming table be used. As the match got more and more brutal, none of the four men in the ring were immediately going to quit. Cage had his arm smashed multiple times, Wheeler had a piece of his nose nearly taken off and barbed wire scraped the skin of each competitor.

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Adam Copeland and Christian Cage wrestling in a ring at AEW Double or Nothing in Queens

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage win at AEW Double or Nothing in Queens, N.Y., on May 24, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

Christian Cage on top of Dax Harwood wrestling in a ring in Queens, New York

FTR and Cage and Cope compete in a wrestling match at AEW Double or Nothing in Queens, N.Y., on May 24, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

Stokely Hathaway, the voice behind FTR, got involved in the match as well. But Beth Copeland, formerly known as Beth Phoenix, made a surprise appearance to even the odds. But she was taken out before she could make an immediate impact.

Harwood, meanwhile, set up a table and poured lighter fluid on it. He then set the table on fire as Wheeler got ready to spear Beth Copeland through it. However, Hathaway was pulled in front of Wheeler at the last second and he was speared through the table instead.

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FTR hits a Shatter Machine wrestling in AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, New York

FTR hits a Shatter Machine on Christian Cage at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, N.Y., on May 24, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

Adam Copeland and Cage went to work on Harwood immediately after, tying him up like a pretzel in multiple submission maneuvers. Beth Copeland found a spiked bat and handed it to her husband, who added to Harwood’s misery.

Harwood said the dreaded words, "I quit." It gave Copeland and Cage the titles.

Copeland and Cage are a legendary tag team, who won tag team titles seven times in WWE. But since they each joined AEW, nether had been able to get any kind of gold. But more than 25 years later, they are back on top of the tag team division.

Adam Copeland and Dax Harwood wrestling in Queens, New York

Dax Harwood begs Adam Copeland for mercy at AEW Double or Nothing in Queens, N.Y., on May 24, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

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The last time they were tag team champions was back in April 2001. They won the titles at WrestleMania X-7 in a tables, ladders and chairs match but lost it to Kane and The Undertaker just 16 days later.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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