New York Knicks

Knicks pick Mike Brown as franchise's next head coach after Tom Thibodeau’s shocking dismissal: report

Brown had head coaching stints with the Cavaliers, Lakers and Kings

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart offered praise for their former head coach, Tom Thibodeau, after his firing by the New York Knicks. Colin Cowherd asks if the Knicks made the right move firing him.

The New York Knicks hadn't advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000 before doing so in May. New York ultimately lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games. 

Shortly after New York's playoff exit, the Knicks announced the organization would be moving on from coach Tom Thibodeau.

A wide-ranging coaching search ensued, which included multiple interview request denials. On Wednesday, the search reportedly culminated with the selection of Mike Brown. According to ESPN, the Knicks are expected to name Brown as the franchise's next head coach.

Mike Brown coaches a game

Mike Brown, head coach of the Sacramento Kings, during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center Nov. 13, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif.  (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

A contract for Brown has yet to be finalized, but both sides appear to be making progress on a formal agreement. 

Brown's pending arrival in New York City comes nearly one month after Thibodeau's exit. Brown spent the past three NBA seasons coaching the Sacramento Kings. He also had two stints as the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach and led the Los Angeles Lakers from 2011-12. He was named the Golden State Warriors' associate head coach in 2016.

Mike Brown looks

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., Dec 11, 2022. (John Jones/USA Today Sports)

Brown coached several notable NBA greats, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, the late Kobe Bryant and others in his career. Brown also spent multiple seasons learning under five-time NBA Finals-winning coach Gregg Popovich during the early portion of his career.

Mike Brown

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown gestures during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco Nov. 4, 2019.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Brown has led a team to the NBA Finals just one time in his coaching career. Popovich and the Spurs swept Brown and Cavaliers in the 2007 finals.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.