Aaron Rodgers Odds: Will Steelers QB Reach 70k Passing Yards?

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As if all the milestones he's reached aren't enough.

Aaron Rodgers is set to participate in his final NFL season, which will be his second year in Pittsburgh. And MVPs, All-Pro selections and Super Bowls aside, there is one club he's still aiming to be a part of: the 70k club.

While that club doesn't have an official name, it does have just a few official members. Only Tom Brady (89,214), Drew Brees (80,358), Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838) have passed for 70,000 yards or more in their regular-season careers.

Now, Rodgers (66,274) has 17 games left to throw for 3,726 yards before hanging up his cleats.

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As of May 25, DraftKings Sportsbook has the odds for Rodgers to reach 70,000 set at +200, meaning a $10 bet would pay $30 total with a win.

If recent history is any indication of how Rodgers will perform this year, 3,726 won't be an easy feat, but is at least near his wheelhouse. He threw for 3,322 in 16 games last season, and 3,897 in 17 games the year prior.

Rodgers missed all the 2023 season due to injury, and in 2022, he threw for 3,695 yards in 17 games.

Over the course of his 18 years as a full-time starter, he has so far eclipsed 3,726 passing yards 13 times in his career.

So, how did the four members of the 70k club perform in their final seasons?

In 2022, Brady essentially showed up like a prime version of any other QB, throwing for 4,694 yards in 17 starts at age 45. Brees hung it up after the 2020 season, throwing for 2,942 yards in 12 starts at age 41.

Manning, at age 39, threw for 2,245 yards in nine starts in 2015, and Favre threw for 2,509 in 13 starts back in 2010, at age 41.

Rodgers will enter next season at 42 years old, and will turn 43 in December. In his 18 years in Green Bay, he passed for 59,055 yards, he tallied 3,897 during his two seasons with the Jets, and as mentioned, he had 3,322 in his first season with the Steelers.