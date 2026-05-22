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NBA Playoffs

Knicks star Josh Hart leaves Karl-Anthony Towns bewildered with hilarious analytics analogy

Hart scored a playoff career-high 26 points in the team's win

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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New York Knicks small forward Josh Hart was hitting shots both on the floor and in his press conference on Thursday.

Hart, who scored a playoff career-high 26 points in the Knicks' 109-93 win in Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, was asked about analytics and had a hilarious response.

"I'm never a huge analytics guy. At a certain point, they are a lamp post to a drunk person. You can lean on them, but it won't get you home," Hart told reporters.

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New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts after making a basket during a basketball game.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on May 21, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"At a certain point, you got to have a good feel for the game."

Hart’s quip drew laughs from reporters. Karl-Anthony Towns, who was on the podium with him, took off his glasses and looked at his teammate with a bewildered expression.

"Oh my god, bruh," Towns said.

Hart then credited the quote to his former Villanova coach and used his full name in doing so.

"I’m not going to lie that’s Jerold Wright, his quote. Shoutout Jay Wright."

Towns then stopped the press conference, not wanting to let Hart off the hook for the analogy.

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Josh Hart dribbling basketball during NBA Eastern Conference Finals game at Madison Square Garden

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 21, 2026. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"Wait, hold on, we’re not moving on from that," Towns said.

"That’s a great quote," Hart responded.

He then explained the quote to Towns.

"I was with (Coach John Calipari at Kentucky), so I didn’t hear that," Towns said.

"You ain’t even go to college," Hart jokingly said back to Towns, who laughed.

In the Knicks’ Game 1 comeback win, Hart struggled mightily shooting. He had 13 points and made just one of his five 3-pointers.

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Karl-Anthony Towns celebrating after making a basket during an NBA game at Madison Square Garden

Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks celebrates after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 21, 2026. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Head coach Mike Brown substituted Hart out and inserted Landry Shamet, who helped spark the Knicks' fourth-quarter rally. In Game 2, the Cavaliers sagged off Hart, daring him to shoot 3-point attempts.

Unlike Game 1, Hart drained five of his 11 3-pointers and led the team in scoring. The Cavaliers' game plan defensively was to make Hart beat them, and that’s exactly what he did. Though he might not have used analytics to help his shooting turnaround.

Hart will look to stay hot from deep when the Knicks take on the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with hopes of taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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