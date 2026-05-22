Knicks star Josh Hart leaves Karl-Anthony Towns bewildered with hilarious analytics analogy

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New York Knicks small forward Josh Hart was hitting shots both on the floor and in his press conference on Thursday.

Hart, who scored a playoff career-high 26 points in the Knicks' 109-93 win in Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, was asked about analytics and had a hilarious response.

"I'm never a huge analytics guy. At a certain point, they are a lamp post to a drunk person. You can lean on them, but it won't get you home," Hart told reporters.

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"At a certain point, you got to have a good feel for the game."

Hart’s quip drew laughs from reporters. Karl-Anthony Towns, who was on the podium with him, took off his glasses and looked at his teammate with a bewildered expression.

"Oh my god, bruh," Towns said.

Hart then credited the quote to his former Villanova coach and used his full name in doing so.

"I’m not going to lie that’s Jerold Wright, his quote. Shoutout Jay Wright."

Towns then stopped the press conference, not wanting to let Hart off the hook for the analogy.

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"Wait, hold on, we’re not moving on from that," Towns said.

"That’s a great quote," Hart responded.

He then explained the quote to Towns.

"I was with (Coach John Calipari at Kentucky), so I didn’t hear that," Towns said.

"You ain’t even go to college," Hart jokingly said back to Towns, who laughed.

In the Knicks’ Game 1 comeback win, Hart struggled mightily shooting. He had 13 points and made just one of his five 3-pointers.

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Head coach Mike Brown substituted Hart out and inserted Landry Shamet, who helped spark the Knicks' fourth-quarter rally. In Game 2, the Cavaliers sagged off Hart, daring him to shoot 3-point attempts.

Unlike Game 1, Hart drained five of his 11 3-pointers and led the team in scoring. The Cavaliers' game plan defensively was to make Hart beat them, and that’s exactly what he did. Though he might not have used analytics to help his shooting turnaround.

Hart will look to stay hot from deep when the Knicks take on the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with hopes of taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.

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