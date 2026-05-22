Knicks will take commanding 3-0 lead as Cavaliers face must-win Game 3 at home in Conference Finals

Some series and games just feel inevitable. There are others that have a lot more mystery and suspense. Unfortunately, the Eastern Conference Finals is not a series that has much intrigue. Going into it, I think the vast majority of us expected the Knicks to win the series. The question wasn't so much whether the Cavaliers would lose, but in how many games. Game 3 looms as a must-win for the Cavs to prove any doubters wrong.

In the first round of the playoffs, the New York Knicks looked like they were purposefully trying to find ways to make the series more difficult. They eventually beat the Hawks in six games and lost two games by a total of two points. In the second round, the 76ers couldn't even put up a fight against the Knicks. In this series, they have taken the first two games of the Conference Finals.

Game 1 is the game that most people will talk about. The Knicks looked like they were going to drop the opener of the series, and they were down 22 points with about seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Cavs 44-11 in the fourth quarter and overtime. It was a brutal stretch for the Cavaliers, and an even worse look for James Harden, who was exploited over and over again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't even bother putting up a fight in Game 2 of the series. Sure, they won the first quarter, but then they were outscored in the following three quarters. We've known they aren't very good on the road in the postseason. They have two wins on the road, both against the Pistons. The Game 7 win against Detroit was the only truly convincing win they've had as a visitor.

KNICKS STORM BACK TO SHOCK CAVS IN GAME 1 AS JAMES HARDEN'S DEFENSIVE PLAY COMES UNDER SCRUTINY

Harden is taking a lot of flak for his defense in Game 1, but the reality is that it is a coaching problem, not a Harden problem. When you're up that many points, and you see Harden being exploited, you have to take him out of the game. You need to change match ups and strategy, but instead, they assumed they would win, and the Knicks made them pay. The Cavs look lost, but a return home, where they are 6-1 in the postseason, could be what they need to get right.

In this game, I expect the Cavs to throw the kitchen sink at the Knicks. That doesn't mean they are going to win, but this is a game they have to win. If they lose it, this one won't go more than five games. Even if they win, it might not go more than five.

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I'm taking the Knicks here because the Cavs are the more tired team, have no momentum, and are not making adjustments. This series has always felt like a formality, with the expectation that New York makes it to the Finals. Give me the Knicks with the points in this one.

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