Obscene hot mic moment interrupts ESPN's broadcast of Arizona State-Texas softball tournament game

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The second-ranked Texas Longhorns softball team clinched the Austin Super Regional and earned a trip Women's College World Series, with a 5-0 win over Arizona State on Sunday. But the victory was overshadowed by an explicit hot mic moment.

ESPN microphones picked up an unidentified person whispering obscene remarks after Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan got ahead 1-0 against the opposing batter.

The remark, however, did not seem to distract play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown, who continued the broadcast without acknowledging it.

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"You’re going to compete for national championships as an assistant, and then they’re going to send you off," Brown said while discussing Arizona State manager Megan Bartlett’s track record of developing assistants.

UMPIRE CURSES HIMSELF OUT ON HOT MIC AFTER MISSING CALL

Sunday's moment was just one of several surprising developments leading up to the tournament.

A celebration involving former NBA star Jason Williams and his daughter, Mia, led to Williams’ ejection during Texas Tech’s game against Florida over the weekend.

Mia hit a two-run homer to help push the Red Raider past the Gators, her former team, last Friday.

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Texas will take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday in the double-elimination round of the Women’s College World Series.

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