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Obscene hot mic moment interrupts ESPN's broadcast of Arizona State-Texas softball tournament game

The play-by-play announcer continued the broadcast despite the vulgar remark

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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The second-ranked Texas Longhorns softball team clinched the Austin Super Regional and earned a trip Women's College World Series, with a 5-0 win over Arizona State on Sunday. But the victory was overshadowed by an explicit hot mic moment.

ESPN microphones picked up an unidentified person whispering obscene remarks after Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan got ahead 1-0 against the opposing batter.

The remark, however, did not seem to distract play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown, who continued the broadcast without acknowledging it.

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Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, before a college softball game.

A general view of Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, before the SEC college softball game between Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers on April 12, 2025. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire)

"You’re going to compete for national championships as an assistant, and then they’re going to send you off," Brown said while discussing Arizona State manager Megan Bartlett’s track record of developing assistants.

UMPIRE CURSES HIMSELF OUT ON HOT MIC AFTER MISSING CALL

Sunday's moment was just one of several surprising developments leading up to the tournament.

Arizona State Sun Devils softball helmet on field during game

An Arizona State Sun Devils softball helmet is shown during a college softball game between the CSUN Matadors and Arizona State Sun Devils at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 10, 2019. (Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire)

A celebration involving former NBA star Jason Williams and his daughter, Mia, led to Williams’ ejection during Texas Tech’s game against Florida over the weekend.

Mia hit a two-run homer to help push the Red Raider past the Gators, her former team, last Friday.

NCAA signage displayed before Division II women's softball championship game at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park

NCAA signage is displayed before the Division II women's softball championship game between the UT Tyler Patriots and Western Washington Vikings at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, Fla., on May 25, 2024. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

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Texas will take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday in the double-elimination round of the Women’s College World Series.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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