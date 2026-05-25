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All Elite Wrestling

Thekla weaves her way to AEW Double or Nothing win, retaining women's championship

The 'Toxic Spider' now has six successful title defenses since winning the belt from Kris Statlander in February

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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NEW YORK – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) women’s world champion Thekla seemingly had the odds stacked against her going into a four-way dance with her title on the line at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

Thekla squared off against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida for the title. And quickly, her opponents jumped her as soon as the bell rang. The thinking was to keep the "Toxic Spider" in her own web while the other three tried to get the upper hand on each other.

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Hikaru Shida standing in a wrestling ring at AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, New York

Hikaru Shida competes at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, N.Y., on May 25, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

Statlander and Shida were more aligned with each other than Hayter was with anyone else. It didn’t last too long, though. Shida hit Statlander with a kendo stick to break up a pin attempt. Statlander and Shida then came to blows after Shida slapped her tag team partner across the face.

Thekla would not be deterred. Despite being pushed out of the match a few times, she bided her time until the right moment to strike. Hayter and Shida were outside of the ring and collided as they each tried to hit a double clothesline on each other.

Thekla beats Kris Statlander in wrestling attire at AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, New York

Thekla pints Kris Statlander in wrestling attire at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, N.Y., on May 25, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

Thekla poses in a wrestling ring at AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, New York

Thekla competes in the women's 4-way match at AEW Double or Nothing in Queens, N.Y., on May 25, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

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It was Thekla’s moment to shine with Statlander in the ring alone. Statlander was dazed and confused when Thekla nailed her with a nasty stomp. She pinned Statlander for the win to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

The Austrian-born AEW star won the title from Statlander on "Dynamite" in February. She’s since made six successful title defenses.

Thekla sits in a wrestling ring at AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, New York

Thekla with the championship at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Queens, N.Y., on May 25, 2026. (Lee South/AEW)

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What’s next for Thekla is unclear. She suggested in the post-show scrum that she’s keeping a close eye on the Owen Hart Women’s Tournament and picked her Triangle of Madness teammate Skye Blue to win it.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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