MJF enters exclusive pro wrestling club as he captures third AEW World Championship at age of 30

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Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) had a lot of on his mind going into the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) main event at Double or Nothing in New York City on Sunday night.

He put his hair on the line for a shot to become a three-time AEW world champion in front of his home state against Darby Allin – the man he lost his belt to more than a month ago. Mick Foley’s first appearance with the company didn’t help either as the pro wrestling legend had choice words for MJF before the show even began.

MJF responded with a kick to the groin – not only to Foley, but to the thousands who hoped to see Allin retain and shave MJF bald.

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In the backdrop of weather on a Memorial Day holiday weekend fit for the Pacific Northwest and a dozen signs wanting MJF to be bald by the end of the night, MJF went to war with Allin right out of the gate. He avoided a suicide dive from Allin, which landed the competitor head first into the announce table.

MJF hit an apron powerbomb on Allin and would proceed to setup the steel steps to nail Allin with a package piledriver. The crowd responded with groans after the move, which did damage to both men. At one point, the exhausted wrestlers were hanging on the ropes by a thread. They looked at each other – almost with a mutual admiration across the ring.

The fight was still on.

MJF carried Allin up the ramp in hopes of either getting the jump on Allin and shaving his head bald before Allin could get the clippers. He pushed the barber chair out of the way but Allin countered and knocked MJF down. Allin set MJF on the table and looked above to the scaffolding.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts had called Allin "bat s--- crazy" as he introduced Allin to the crowd. Allin, then, proceeded to do the "bat s--- crazy" thing. He climbed the scaffolding in hopes of inflicting the last bit of damage to put MJF away and retain the title.

Allin stood high above MJF on top of the scaffolding, honored Foley with a "bang, bang" and leapt several feet off the ground and through MJF and the table for one of the wildest moments of the night.

Allin came out of it worse for wear. The back of his head was bleeding pretty bad as he tried to drag MJF back to the ring for the pin and the win. Allin hit a Coffin Drop but MJF kicked out at two. He then tried to make MJF tap with a Scorpion Death Lock, but ran out of steam.

MJF thwarted another Coffin Drop and was able to get Allin in a position for an avalanche Tombstone Piledriver. He nailed it perfectly and pinned Allin for the win.

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MJF became a three-time AEW world champion at the age of 30. He joined other pro wrestling legends like Lou Thesz, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada with the milestone win.

More importantly, maybe, he didn’t need to shave his head.

The damage wasn’t finished for Allin. He was getting carried out of the ring on a stretcher when Kevin Knight came out. Knight seemingly turned heel and hit a UFO Splash on Allin as he was tied down on the stretcher.

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Knight will have to address his actions on "Dynamite" on Wednesday.