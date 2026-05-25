Wander Franco found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor but granted judicial pardon, avoids prison

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Former Major League Baseball All-Star Wander Franco will avoid prison despite being found guilty for a second time on charges of sexual and psychological abuse of a minor. A Dominican Republic judge granted the 25-year-old shortstop a judicial pardon.

The decision overturned Franco's original June 2025 conviction, in which he received a two-year suspended sentence.

The charges against Franco stemmed from a months-long relationship the ex-MLBer had with a 14-year-old girl beginning in December 2022, when the former top baseball prospect was 21 years old. The court ruled that while Franco was criminally responsible for his actions, he was also the victim of an extortion and blackmail scheme allegedly orchestrated by the minor's mother.

Prosecutors pushed aggressively for a five-year prison sentence for the Tampa Bay Rays star, but the court ultimately handed its harshest punishment to the minor's mother. Investigators previously uncovered more than $100,000 in cash during raids on her home tied to Franco.

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The mother was sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering and commercial sexual exploitation.

During the proceedings, prosecutors detailed how she allegedly used her daughter as a financial commodity, extracting thousands of dollars from the wealthy MLB player in exchange for consenting to the relationship.

While Franco avoided jail time, his pro baseball career in Major League Baseball is long over. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021.

Franco has not appeared in an MLB game since August 2023, when allegations involving the minor first exploded on social media.

He was later placed on administrative leave before MLB moved him to its restricted list, freezing both his salary and service time.

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Under U.S. immigration law, the case likely qualifies as a "crime involving moral turpitude."

Because Franco was not fully exonerated, immigration experts believe it will be nearly impossible for him to secure the work visa necessary to resume his Major League career.

The sentence also gives the Rays significant leverage financially.

With roughly $160 million remaining on Franco's contract, the organization is under no obligation to pay him if he cannot obtain a visa or report to the team.

The Rays could also attempt to void the remainder of the deal under morality clauses commonly included in professional sports contracts.

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Major League Baseball's independent investigation under its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy remains ongoing.

MLB previously said it was waiting for the Dominican Republic's legal process to conclude before issuing formal disciplinary action.

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