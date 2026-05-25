Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer selling Texas home to reduce commute to team facility

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Since 2009, the Dallas Cowboys have played their home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. For the past decade, the team’s headquarters and training facility have been based at The Star in Frisco — about 36 miles from the stadium.

Meanwhile, second-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer lives in McKinney, Texas — about a 30-minute drive from the team facility. To cut down on his daily commute, Schottenheimer has put his sprawling McKinney home on the market to replace it with a property closer to the team facility.

The listing agent for Schottenheimer’s soon-to-be former home said proximity to work ultimately drove the NFL coach’s decision to move.

"It really is just time being closer to work, and every minute counts, when you’re at that level, for him," said Carrie Himel, a member of Compass Sports & Entertainment division, told The Dallas Morning News.

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The 5,700-square-foot home was listed for $3.8 million as of mid-April, according to Zillow. For tax purposes, the Collin County Appraisal District valued the property at nearly $2 million.

Himel added that the home quickly attracted a buyer.

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"It’s a private, serene oasis," Himel said. "Every window, or every space, in that house looks at nature. So it really is a special property, it just needed a special buyer. We’re fortunate to get one pretty quickly."

McKinney is located approximately 17 miles from The Star. It is unclear where exactly Schottenheimer intends to purchase his next home.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home was built in 2021, and its amenities include a movie room and an infinity-edge pool, according to the listing. The garage can accommodate three cars.

Schottenheimer was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in January 2025 following Mike McCarthy’s exit.

The home’s nature-filled setting gave the Schottenheimer family the opportunity to interact with local wildlife.

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In late October, Schottenheimer recalled an unusual moment when an owl flew through an open sliding door and into his home during a game-planning meeting prior to a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The family later contacted animal control to remove the bird.

The Cowboys finished at 7-9-1 during Schottenheimer's first year at the helm, falling short of advancing to the playoffs.

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