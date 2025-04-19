Jacob Fatu's 1st WrestleMania match yields United States Championship

Jacob Fatu proved Saturday night in the first WrestleMania match of his career that he is an unstoppable force and there are no forces that could even come close to stopping him.

Fatu carried LA Knight to the top rope and hit a huge Samoan drop before he completed two moonsaults and pinned Knight to become the new United States champion.

Fatu arrived to the squared circle with Solo Sikoa firmly in his corner. Fatu removed a werewolf mask and sauntered down to the ring. Knight entered the stadium in style – pulling up in a Maserati before his music hit.

Knight tried to outmatch Fatu, who pulled off incredible move after incredible move. It appeared Fatu was in the driver’s seat and was going for a moonsault early in the match. Knight hit his own finishing maneuver, the BFT, seemingly out of nowhere. Was Knight going to pull out the win? Almost as Fatu kicked out as the ref’s hand was coming down for the three count.

Fatu regained control of the match and was able to add some gold around his waist.

The "Samoan Werewolf" pulled up onto the WWE scene in June as Sikoa took over the Bloodline faction. He became the fierce enforcer behind Sikoa as they began to become the thorn in the side of the rest of the SmackDown roster.

But Fatu was thrust into the chase for the United States Championship. He topped Braun Strowman to get the shot at Knight’s title, in which he claimed from Shinsuke Nakamura.

It’s Fatu’s first singles title since he joined WWE. His win marked the third title change of the first night of WrestleMania 41.