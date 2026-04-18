Jacob Fatu puts Drew McIntyre in the ‘rear view’ in unsanctioned match at WrestleMania 42

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Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre had several major skirmishes on SmackDown in the buildup to their WrestleMania 42 match. So much so, they were put into an unsanctioned match at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night.

Fatu vowed on the final "Friday Night SmackDown" before WrestleMania to put McIntyre in the "rear view." He did just that.

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The two wrestling behemoths brutalized each other to the best of their abilities. The match itself started on the outside of the ring as Fatu pushed McIntyre into the ring announcer’s corner and introduced tables, chairs and a toolbox into the match.

It wouldn’t last long as McIntyre got the momentum back. He took a cellphone and recorded a video of himself before bashing Fatu’s head with it.

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As the match wore on, McIntyre’s frustration boiled. He dove over the ring ropes onto Fatu on the outside of the ring. He tried to pin Fatu, but he would kick out. It would happen often as Fatu just wouldn’t stay down.

McIntyre even pushed Fatu off the top rope and through a table. But Fatu just wouldn’t stay down.

Fatu got back into the ring and nailed McIntyre with a toolbox to the head. McIntyre fell onto a table setup in the ring. Fatu performed a moonsault from the top rope, crashing through McIntyre.

Fatu covered McIntyre and picked up the victory.

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It’s Fatu second straight win at WrestleMania in two appearances. He defeated LA Knight for the United States Championship last year.