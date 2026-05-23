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NBA Playoffs

Knicks take commanding 3-0 lead over Cavaliers in Eastern Conference Finals

Jalen Brunson had a team-high 30 points in Game 3

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Why is Kenny Atkinson proud after losing | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

Why is Kenny Atkinson proud after losing | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

Dan Dakich can't understand why Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said he was proud of his team after blowing a 22-point lead to the New York Knicks.

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The New York Knicks took a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday as the franchise eyes its first NBA Finals berth since 1999.

Jalen Brunson led New York in scoring with 30 points en route to the Knicks' 121-108 victory in Cleveland.

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New York Knicks bench reacting during fourth quarter

The New York Knicks bench reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the Eastern Conference finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 23, 2026. (David Richard/Imagn Images)

Music superstar Taylor Swift was courtside for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night alongside fiancé and Ohio native Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip.

Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seated at Rocket Arena during NBA Eastern Conference Finals game.

Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 23, 2026. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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With the Cavs trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter, Kelce and Swift were shown on the arena’s giant scoreboard.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks celebrating a basket during an NBA game.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 23, 2026. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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Meanwhile in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 on Sunday night. The Thunder enter the matchup with a 2-1 series lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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