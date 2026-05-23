Knicks take commanding 3-0 lead over Cavaliers in Eastern Conference Finals

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The New York Knicks took a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday as the franchise eyes its first NBA Finals berth since 1999.

Jalen Brunson led New York in scoring with 30 points en route to the Knicks' 121-108 victory in Cleveland.

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Music superstar Taylor Swift was courtside for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night alongside fiancé and Ohio native Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip.

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With the Cavs trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter, Kelce and Swift were shown on the arena’s giant scoreboard.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

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Meanwhile in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 on Sunday night. The Thunder enter the matchup with a 2-1 series lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.